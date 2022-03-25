U.S. markets closed

Constellis company Triple Canopy wins $1.3 billion State Department WPS III Baghdad contract

·2 min read

The U.S. Department of State awarded Constellis company Triple Canopy the Worldwide Protective Services III (WPS III) Baghdad protective services contract.

HERNDON, Va., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that the Department of State (DOS) awarded the company's Triple Canopy subsidiary a 10-year protective services contract in Baghdad, Iraq, under the WPS III Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a $1.3 billion contract value.

(PRNewsfoto/Constellis)
(PRNewsfoto/Constellis)

Under this contract, Triple Canopy will continue providing protective services, specialized security services, and logistical support services at the U.S. Embassy, Baghdad, Iraq.

"Triple Canopy has been supporting the Department of State in high-threat locations for more than 15 years," said Jim Noe, President of Global Support Operations at Constellis. "We owe this award to the outstanding performance of our team in Baghdad. Their professionalism and tireless dedication to the mission define Triple Canopy as a premier global provider of high-end security solutions. We are honored to continue protecting U.S. Chief of Mission personnel and facilities in Baghdad, Iraq."

"We are proud that the Department of State has chosen Triple Canopy to continue supporting this mission for the next decade," said Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis. "Our team is committed to ensuring our customers have the requisite security solutions to ensure mission success."

About Constellis

In an ever-changing and complex world, security concerns are paramount. Enhanced security requires education, training and specialized skills. Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure globally. Our team of strategic problem solvers has a steadfast moral compass and unwavering dedication to creating a safer world. Constellis is committed to the success of our customers and partners.

Headquartered in the Washington, DC, area, Constellis has operated in over 50 countries and across five continents.

Learn more about us at Constellis.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/constellis-company-triple-canopy-wins-1-3-billion-state-department-wps-iii-baghdad-contract-301511046.html

SOURCE Constellis

