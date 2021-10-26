U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.46
    +0.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -12.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.22
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1400
    +0.4410 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,131.30
    -500.26 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Constellium Paris
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARIS, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) (“Constellium” or the “Company”) today announced that it has called for redemption $200,000,000 of the $500,000,000 outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”, and the redemption thereof, the “Redemption”), pursuant to that certain Indenture, dated as of November 9, 2017, among the Company, the guarantors party thereto, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee. The Company expects the redemption date for the Notes being redeemed to occur on November 25, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption price for the Notes is 101.469% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the Redemption Date.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities, shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, and shall not constitute a notice of redemption.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn; disruption to business operations, including the length and magnitude of disruption resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations

Delphine Dahan-Kocher – External Communications

Phone: +1 443 988 0600

Phone: +1 443 420 7860

Investor-relations@constellium.com

delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Why AEye Stock Exploded Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of AEye (NASDAQ: LIDR) surged sharply higher Wednesday, skyrocketing as much as 106.5%. The catalyst that sent the maker of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems and advanced driver-assist systems exploding higher was bullish commentary issued by a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva initiated coverage on AEye with a buy rating, while also issuing a price target of $15.

  • Google Stock Wavers As Advertising Revenue Rebounds But YouTube, Cloud Miss Views

    Google stock edged down as third-quarter search ad revenue came in above expectations, but YouTube and cloud computing sales missed.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Robinhood revenue misses expectations, shares sink

    Robinhood (HOOD) reported third quarter revenue on Tuesday which missed Wall Street analyst expectations.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Microsoft earnings top $20 billion in a quarter for first time, stock heads for record high

    Microsoft Corp. shares closed just shy of a record high Tuesday, but the software giant still managed to set an impressive record.

  • Why Velodyne Lidar Stock Popped Today

    Shares of several electric vehicle stocks surged yesterday on various items of news that ended up driving Tesla's market cap over $1 trillion for the first time. Today, some of that excitement has shifted to autonomous vehicle names, including Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR). The stock jumped almost 18% at session highs, and remained 10.2% higher as of noon EDT.

  • Facebook shares fall as UPS surges to record high

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is still Optimistically Valued after recent price Weakness

    Yesterday, PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) responded to last week’s rumors of a potential acquisition of Pinterest with a one-line press release . The press release simply stated: ‘In response to market rumors regarding a potential acquisition of Pinterest by PayPal, PayPal stated that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time.’

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • Does Dutch Bros Deserve Its $11 Billion Price Tag?

    Hot off of its IPO, Dutch Bros is already commanding quite a price. Is it worth paying up for this steady compounder?