U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.00
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,817.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,283.00
    +54.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.00
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.46
    -0.55 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    +0.16 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0192
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.79
    +0.35 (+1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1500
    +0.1800 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,969.39
    +997.69 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.21
    +20.99 (+3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.71
    +27.97 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Consti Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CONSTI.HE
Consti Oyj
Consti Oyj

CONSTI PLC Managers Transactions on 8 August 2022 at 11.00 a.m.

Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Turo Turja
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Consti Plc
LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18262/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000178256
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 10 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 10 EUR

CONSTI PLC

Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2021, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 289 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Have the markets bottomed, and is it safe to buy? Experts weigh in

    A recession? Don’t tell that to the stock market. The major averages ended positive for the week. That came after the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020.

  • Stocks, Futures Rise as Traders Assess Fed Hikes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks gained on Monday and US equity futures climbed as investors assessed prospects of aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes against a reassuring earnings season.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reports $44 billion loss as portfolio value falls

    Warren Buffett's company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted and he bought significantly fewer stocks, but Berkshire Hathaway's many operating companies generally performed well.

  • AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) adds US$18m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 89%

    AlerisLife Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALR ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 55% in the last...

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Garmin Ltd. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy These 2 Stock Split Stocks?

    Stock splits have been hot lately as some top companies have decided that dividing up their stocks into smaller portions will benefit the companies and their shareholders. Whether stock splits are advantageous to anyone is debatable, but historically, splitting the stock into smaller portions at cheaper prices does tend to achieve at least an initial jump in the price. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) both split their stocks in June, and both stocks are up around 10% since their respective stock splits as of this writing.

  • SoftBank Reports Record $23.4 Billion Loss as Holdings Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. reported a record 3.16 trillion yen ($23.4 billion) net loss as a selloff in global tech stocks continued to hammer its Vision Fund’s portfolio of investments.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak i

  • Berkshire Hathaway Beats Estimates for Second-Quarter Profits

    Operating profits rose 39%, thanks to insurance and railroad businesses. Warren Buffett slowed buybacks and stock purchases.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

    Taking on higher risk typically entails the potential for higher reward as investors need to be properly compensated for the risk they're taking. Risk can come in many forms -- perhaps the company has a worrisome debt load. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is arguably the ultimate high-risk, high-reward stock.

  • Should You Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set...

  • 3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August

    With company earnings rolling in and showing resilience in the face of economic problems, now looks like a good time to be a buyer for investors with a long-term mindset. Here's why they think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), and RH (NYSE: RH) are on their buy lists right now. The price cuts had little to do with The Trade Desk's business results or future prospects, as the company has delivered nothing but positive earnings and revenue surprises in the last three years.

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’