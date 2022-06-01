U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.25
    +22.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,196.00
    +225.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,727.25
    +80.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.30
    +11.40 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.62
    +1.95 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.24 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    -0.68 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2561
    -0.0040 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3450
    +0.6690 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,824.70
    +89.66 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    694.96
    -1.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.82
    +1.16 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Constrafor grabs $106M in equity, credit to finance construction subcontractors

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Large construction projects often take a long time to finish, and subcontractors can get caught up in the flow of money, waiting, in certain circumstances, up to 80 days to be paid by general contractors. This not only causes delays, but also means subcontractors are essentially being asked to finance their portion of the project, Constrafor CEO Anwar Ghauche told TechCrunch.

“Subcontractors get hired on the project, and when they finish their first month of work, submit an invoice and then wait an average of 45 to 60 days — even up to 80 days — to get paid,” he added. “Meanwhile, they are buying equipment and borrowing money to be able to do all of this work. You're not borrowing at a cheap rate, either, because most banks barely touch them.”

That’s where Constrafor comes in: as a SaaS construction procurement platform with embedded financing, it streamlines information and documentation for how general contractors work with subcontractors, while its Early Pay Program assumes the risk for the subcontractor invoice, freeing up cash flow and reliance on traditional and costly lending options. The general contractor then reimburses Constrafor for the invoice.

Both of Ghauche’s parents were in construction, so he grew up listening to stories about the industry. After attending MIT business school and working in financial services at an AI startup, he and Douglas Reed co-founded Constrafor in 2019 and launched the platform in early 2020.

Constrafor subcontractor dashboard
Constrafor subcontractor dashboard

Constrafor subcontractor dashboard Image Credits: Constrafor

Flexbase unveils construction industry’s first credit card

General contractors can sign contracts with their subcontractors and collect relevant documentation, including certificates of insurance, and then collect the invoices and pay through the platform. When there were a number of subcontractors in the database, Constrafor then began offering the Early Pay Program. Its revenue is based on taking in about 2% of the value of the invoice.

Two years later, Constrafor currently has 15,000 companies on its network and both a slightly smaller group of active users and another group utilizing Early Pay.

When it became too cumbersome for the company to purchase all of the invoices, Ghauche and Reed decided to go after some venture capital, raising $106.3 million in both credit and equity seed funding. The breakdown is $100 million in credit and $6.3 million from an earlier equity round raised in June that was undisclosed, Ghauche said.

CoVenture led the credit facility while FinTech Collective led the equity portion, with participation from Village Global, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Commerce Ventures and a group of individual tech founders from Ramp, Uber and Paxos. The equity went to company payroll, while the credit will be used to purchase the invoices.

Over the past 12 months, the company doubled its revenue every month for the last few months, and Ghauche expects to continue to see that kind of growth for the next couple of months.

In more evidence of fast growth, he added that in January, Constrafor had less than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, but by April was bringing in $2 million in ARR and is expected to cross $10 million in ARR by the end of the year. Ghauche was not yet ready to share the company’s valuation but did say it would have a proper valuation when it goes for its next round of funding.

Meanwhile, Ghauche says 70% of the dollars in construction still flow in check form, providing a big opportunity to use technology to improve on the email and spreadsheet approach the industry uses today.

The company is also working on a beta program to provide a virtual bank account for contractors, via Stripe, that would include credit cards.

“Construction firms spend less than 1.5% of revenue on technology compared to others that spend 3.5% on average,” Ghauche added. “That's why you see the low productivity and a lot of companies in this industry struggling. They don’t have the margins to buy a lot of software, so they try to build their own, but still can’t afford to do that. With us, we build the software to organize their operations and charge a minimum so they can have technology.”

5 construction tech investors analyze 2022 trends and opportunities

Recommended Stories

  • First Horizon shareholders approve proposed $13.4B deal with TD

    First Horizon shareholders have approved the locally based bank's deal with Toronto-based TD Bank Group, which is set to result in the 158-year-old institution's acquisition.

  • View announced a plan to stay in business and avoid having its stock delisted

    The Milpitas maker of so-called smart glass is under threat of running out of cash and having its shares booted from the Nasdaq.

  • S&P Global stock sinks after guidance suspended, citing 'extraordinarily weak' debt issuance volumes

    Shares of S&P Global Inc. sank 8.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the debt rating and analytics company said it was suspending its full-year financial guidance, citing "extraordinarily weak" market conditions. The company said macroeconomic conditions deteriorated since it provided 2022 estimates a month ago, when it cut its adjusted earnings-per-share estimate to $13.00 to $13.25 from $13.30 to $13.50. The company said it expects to reintroduce financial guidance when it reports second-

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been pummeled in the recent market sell-off as rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown hit investor sentiment hard. For a long-term investor, though, such periods of correction also offer some of the best opportunities to find growth stocks that could become huge winners in the next decade or so, given their business growth potential. Here are three such growth stocks that look like winners in the making.

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Fed to begin quantitative tightening: What that means for financial markets

    While the precise impact of “quantitative tightening” is still up for debate, analysts tend to agree that it's likely to present a further headwind to stocks.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 25. Nvidia's stock price advanced slightly after that big earnings beat, but it's still down about 36% for the year. Is it too late to buy Nvidia as a turnaround play in this turbulent market?

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks From the Best Analyst on Wall Street

    For the average investor, the stock markets present a bewildering array of data points: there are nearly 10,000 publicly traded companies and almost 8,000 professional analysts on Wall Street who build their careers making sense of the myriad trendlines traced out by the stocks and indexes. Those Wall Street pros are the logical people to turn to for market advice, and their reports and opinions are readily available – published by major investment firms, or drawn out by interviewers for print,

  • Elon Musk And Tesla Finally Get Good News In June

    June is a month some S&P 500 investors would like to skip. But it's still a good month to stay engaged with stocks, especially Elon Musk's Tesla.