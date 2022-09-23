Construction Adhesives Market 2026, Increased Government Spending On Infrastructure to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Adhesives Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the construction adhesives market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.65 bn. One of the major factors driving the expansion of the construction adhesives market is the growing government spending on infrastructure. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Construction Adhesives Market Segmentation

End-user

Geography

The residential segment's construction adhesives market share will expand significantly. The demand for construction adhesives used in residential housing dominates the residential segment of the global construction adhesives market. Construction adhesives are used in the residential construction sector for bonding, maintenance, renovation, and repairing tasks in residential projects.

Construction adhesives are used in the residential construction industry to join materials together as well as to make concrete mixtures, slabs, coatings, and other things. The residential sector's extensive use of construction adhesives will boost market expansion in the ensuing years. Request Free Sample Report.

Construction Adhesives Market Vendors

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased government spending on infrastructure and increasing demand for tiles and wallpapers for residential applications are some of the key market drivers. One of the major market trends driving the growth of the construction adhesives industry is the increase in the adoption of environmentally friendly adhesives.

Eco-friendly adhesives can reduce the number of airborne particles and solvent emissions emitted by the adhesive. Due to this, producers are now concentrating on producing building adhesives with low VOC-emitting components, like recycled denim or cellulose insulation. However, factors such as the rise in the price of construction adhesives will challenge market growth.

APAC will account for 43% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for construction adhesives are China and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projected period, the expansion of the commercial and residential construction industries would support the growth of the construction adhesives market in APAC.

Construction Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ARDEX GmbH, Arkema S.A., Avery Dennison Corp., Custom Building Products, DAP Global Inc., Dribond Construction Chemicals, DURA PRO, FLEXTILE LTD., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., JMH International Ltd., LATICRETE International Inc, Mapei SpA, Saint Gobain Weber, Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Terraco Holdings Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

