Construction Aggregates Market in the US Size worth 506.97 Mn MT by 2026| Market Analysis Segmented by Product and End-user | 2022-2026

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Aggregates Market in the US research report provides a detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The construction aggregates market size in the US is expected to grow by 506.97 million metrics from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of over 3.89% during the forecast period. Download Sample Report of Construction Aggregates Market In The US in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Aggregates Market in the US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Aggregates Market in the US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio construction aggregates market in the US report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, market size and forecast, market segmentation, geographical insights, and competitive landscape.

Top Key Players of the Construction Aggregates Market In The US are covered as:

  • CEMEX SAB de CV

  • CRH Plc

  • Granite Construction Inc.

  • HeidelbergCement AG

  • LafargeHolcim Ltd.

  • Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

  • MDU Resources Group Inc.

  • Rogers Group Inc.

  • Taiheiyo Cement Corp.

  • Vulcan Materials Co.

The construction aggregates market in US will be affected by high transportation costs. Apart from this, other market trends include increasing demand for recycled aggregates.

In addition, rising construction activities in the US will aid in market growth. The increase in domestic employment across the country will stimulate demand for residential units over the anticipated period. Spending on various types of residential development is increasing in the United States. The rise in construction activity will result in considerable demand for construction aggregates in the United States during the projection period. The building aggregates market in the United States is growing as a result of this rising demand.

Queries? Don't worry we will help you out! @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR73070

Key Market Segmentation

  • Construction Aggregates Market In The US Split by Product

  • Construction Aggregates Market In The US Split by End-user

The crushed stone sector will gain considerable market share in the construction aggregates market in the United States. People in the United States now have more disposable income thanks to an increasing job rate. The demand for crushed stone building aggregate is likely to rise during the forecast period, as construction activities in the United States increase coupled with increased government spending on road development and maintenance.

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Download the Sample Report

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global construction aggregates in the US industry by value in 2026?

  • What will be the size of the global construction aggregates in the US industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction aggregates in the US industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global construction aggregates market in the US?

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Construction aggregates market in the US research report presents critical information and factual data about construction aggregates in the US industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in construction aggregates market in the US study.

Why buy?

  • Identify growth Strategies across markets

  • Analyze your competitor

  • Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Related Reports:

Underfloor Heating Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Steel Building Market in MEA by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Construction Aggregates Market Scope in the US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.89%

Market growth 2022-2026

506.97 mn MT

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.78

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Granite Construction Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Martin Marietta Materials Inc., MDU Resources Group Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., and Vulcan Materials Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape              

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Construction materials

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                       

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million MT)

Exhibit 06: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product                

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Crushed stone

  • Sand and gravel

Exhibit 09: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 10: Comparison by Product

5.3 Crushed stone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Crushed stone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million MT)

Exhibit 12: Crushed stone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 13: Sand and gravel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million MT)

Exhibit 14: Sand and gravel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 15: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user                              

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Non-building

  • Residential

  • Non-residential

Exhibit 16: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 17: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-building - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 18: Non-building - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million MT)

Exhibit 19: Non-building - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 20: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million MT)

Exhibit 21: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million MT)

Exhibit 23: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape                           

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                    

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising construction activities in the US

8.1.2 Increasing investments in railway infrastructure

8.1.3 Consolidation in the construction aggregate industry in the US

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High transportation costs

8.2.2 Increase in the prices of construction aggregate

8.2.3 High energy costs

Exhibit 26: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for recycled aggregates

8.3.2 Emergence of hydraulic cement concrete

8.3.3 Increased popularity of connected mining concept

9. Vendor Landscape                             

9.1     Competitive scenario

9.2     Vendor landscape

Exhibit 27: Vendor Landscape

9.3     Landscape disruption

Exhibit 28: Landscape disruption

9.4     Industry risks

Exhibit 29: Industry risks

10.  Vendor Analysis                              

10.1  Vendors covered

Exhibit 30: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 31: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 32: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview

Exhibit 33: CEMEX SAB de CV - Product and service

Exhibit 34: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings

10.4 CRH Plc

Exhibit 35: CRH Plc - Overview

Exhibit 36: CRH Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 37: CRH Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 38: CRH Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Granite Construction Inc.

Exhibit 39: Granite Construction Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 40: Granite Construction Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 41: Granite Construction Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 42: Granite Construction Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 HeidelbergCement AG

Exhibit 43: HeidelbergCement AG - Overview

Exhibit 44: HeidelbergCement AG - Business segments

Exhibit 45: HeidelbergCement AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 46: HeidelbergCement AG - Segment focus

10.7 LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Exhibit 47: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 48: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Exhibit 51: Martin Marietta Materials Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Martin Marietta Materials Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Martin Marietta Materials Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Martin Marietta Materials Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 MDU Resources Group Inc.

Exhibit 55: MDU Resources Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: MDU Resources Group Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: MDU Resources Group Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: MDU Resources Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Rogers Group Inc.

Exhibit 59: Rogers Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 60: Rogers Group Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: Rogers Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Taiheiyo Cement Corp.

Exhibit 62: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Taiheiyo Cement Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Vulcan Materials Co.

Exhibit 66: Vulcan Materials Co. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Vulcan Materials Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Vulcan Materials Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Vulcan Materials Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 71: Research Methodology

Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 73: Information sources

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-aggregates-market-in-the-us-size-worth-506-97-mn-mt-by-2026-market-analysis-segmented-by-product-and-end-user--2022-2026--301561797.html

SOURCE Technavio

