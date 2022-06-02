U.S. markets closed

Construction Anchors Market to Grow US$ 19.5 Mn by 2032 Amid Rising Construction of Smart Cities | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Companies Profiled in Construction Anchors Market are Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Hilti Corporation, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc, EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, the construction anchors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach a valuation of US$ 19.5 Bn by the end of 2032. The use of construction anchors is on the rise as engineers search for lightweight, corrosion-resistant methods of supporting engineered slopes and retaining walls.

The audience seating at outdoor venues also benefits from the use of anchors, as they provide a safe and secure way to keep people in their seats during an event. Anchors can also be used to fasten large objects in place, such as sculptures or signs.

The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for new build extensions and project investment in developing countries. The building construction segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global construction anchors market over the forecast period.

“Increasing residential construction activities in the development of smart cities, along with growing demand for construction anchors made from sustainable materials will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14858

Key Takeaways:

· By Application, retail sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

· By product type, the metal segment is anticipated to dominate the market of construction anchors and is further expected to account for about 36.6% of the market share.

· By sales channel, the retail segment is projected to lead the construction anchors market and is further anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 2,033.5 Mn in between the forecast period.

· In terms of region, construction anchor sales in Europe are estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3%.

Construction Anchors Market Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are strategically collaborating with technology partners for long supply relations and to instigate a central control unit for different ADAS technologies.

Summary

The research report analyses the market demand trend for the construction anchors. The global market is based on COVID-19 impact, macroeconomic factors, market trends & market

Among the industry's key players are Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Hilti Corporation, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc, EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Misumi Corporation, Ancon Limited, Fosroc Chemicals (India) Private Limited, Unika Co. Ltd, UNIQUE FASTENERS P. LTD , Yuyao City Xintai Hardware Co. Ltd, FIXDEX Fastening Technology, EMC Fasteners and Tools, Ningbo Londex Industrial Co. Ltd, HASM Co. Ltd and others.

background. As per Future Market Insights’ research scope, the construction anchors market report is studied and analyzed in the following segments such as by product type, application, sales channel & regions. The construction anchors market report gives us qualitative and quantitative information about the companies.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14858

Key Segments Covered in Construction Anchors Industry Analysis

Construction Anchors Market by Product Type:

  • Metal

    • Wedge anchors

    • Undercut anchors

    • Concrete screws

    • Drop-In Anchors

    • Sleeve and Nail Anchors

    • Cast-In Anchors

  • Chemical

    • Injectable adhesive anchors

    • Capsule adhesive anchors

  • Light Duty Anchors

    • (Nylon) Plugs

    • Drywall Plugs

    • Drywall Screws

    • Insulation Anchors

    • Metal Screws

Construction Anchors Market by Application:

  • Building Construction

  • Civil Engineering

  • Construction Installation

  • DIY

Construction Anchors Market by Sales Channel:

  • Direct Sales

  • Distributor Sales

  • Retail Sales

  • Home Centers

  • Online Sales

Construction Anchors Market by Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14858

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

  4.2. Product USPs / Features

  4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

TOC Continued…

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation

Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market - Owing to the growing support from various governmental organizations, the market is likely to propel to US$ 18 Billion by 2032. The trade is projected at an 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Screw Air End Market - With automation trends gaining traction, increasing adoption of oil-free screw air compressors is one of the key trends which is expected to drive sales in the market. Between 2022 and 2032, demand is expected to increase at a 4.5% CAGR.

RFID Kanban Systems Market - The global RFID kanban systems market size to reach US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. With a favorable demand outlook, sales are forecast to increase at an impressive 18.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 8.4 Billion by 2032.

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market - The testing, inspection and certification market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. The testing, inspection and certification market is valued at US$ 215.0 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 256.9 Bn by 2032.

Test and Measurement Equipment Market - The global test and measurement equipment market is predicted to witness a moderate CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, 
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com 
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/construction-anchors-market  
