Construction to begin in May for new 70,000 square-foot facility in Watertown

WATERTOWN — Wurth Electronics Midcom, a leader in the manufacture of electronic and electromechanical components, has announced the commencement of construction of a new headquarters building.

The new 70,000 square-foot facilitywill serve as the cornerstone of Wurth Electronics Midcom’s commitment to innovation and growth in the electronics industry.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature eco-friendly design, an employee fitness room, and an outdoor terrace.This investment represents Wurth Electronics Midcom’s dedication to providing a n employee-forward workspacefor its staff and facilitating growth toward 225 employees in Watertown. This estimate nearly doubles thecurrent staff capacity over the next 10-15 years.

Here is an artist's rendering of the exterior of new headquarters building for Wurth Electronics Midcom in Watertown. Construction is scheduled to begin in May on the new 70,000 square-foot facility.

“The building was designed around our people, specifically with the employee experience in mind: maximizeddaylight accessibility, alternative workspaces, and an outdoor terrace are some of the most exciting features,”Toby Kangas, project manager of the new building, said.

Furthermore, the company remains committed to sustainable practices and will pursue Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification for the new facility.

As the headquarters for Wurth Electronics Midcom, the Watertown location employs a wide variety of disciplines,including engineering, sales, R&D, marketing and more. It also serves as the warehouse for both North Americaand South America.

The company hosts an annual employee conference for a week each summer, where more than 200 employees travel to Watertown from around the Americas.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new milestone for our company and mark this as another step towardthe completion of our Vision 2030," Wurth Electronics Midcom President Don Rigdon said. "The construction ofour new headquarters underscores our unwavering commitment to build loyalty with our employees, customers and partners. This will enable us to further enhance our capabilities and deliver an exceptional employeeexperience."

Story continues

Here is an artist's rendering of the workspace area in the new headquarters building for Wurth Electronics Midcom in Watertown. Construction is scheduled to begin in May on the new 70,000 square-foot facility.

Co-op Architecture spearheads the design after beating out other architectural firms in a unique designcompetition hosted by the local Watertown business. Gray Construction contracts the build oversight. Construction is slated to begin in May, with expected completion in the spring of 2026.

The company invites the public to a groundbreaking ceremony, which will take place at 121 Airport Drive, on Friday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

Würth Elektronik purchased Wurth Electronics Midcom (then Midcom, Inc.) in 2007. At the time of acquisition,just under 50 employees worked at the company. Over the last 17 years, the company has experienced anaverage annual growth rate of 12%.

Here is an artist's rendering of another exterior view of the new headquarters building for Wurth Electronics Midcom in Watertown. Construction is scheduled to begin in May on the new 70,000 square-foot facility.

The Würth Elektronik group is comprised of more than 40 companies around the world and belongs to the larger Würth Group, a family-owned entity with 400 companies in over 80 countries. The Würth Group celebrates sales of EUR 20.4 billion, according to preliminary financials in the 2023 fiscal year.

For more information about Wurth Electronics Midcom's new building and updates on the construction progress,visit the Company’s Facebook page or stop by the temporary headquarters at 1425 Mickelson Drive, near theTerry Redlin Art Center.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: New headquarters building for Wurth Electronics Midcom in Watertown