Construction to begin soon on new HB's, Sunset Beach Bar in Naples

Location for HB's Restaurant and the Sunset Beach Bar in Naples.

Construction is expected to begin soon on the new HB's and Sunset Beach Bar in Naples.

The rebuild recently cleared another hurdle, receiving final approval from the city's Design Review Board.

Praising the design, the board voted unanimously to give it a final thumbs up on Feb. 28.

The restaurant and bar will be a focal point of the new five-star resort development known as Naples Beach Club, off Gulf Shore Boulevard North.

The resort development is replacing the landmark Naples Beach Hotel, owned and operated by the Watkins family for more than 70 years.

While the Watkins family initially planned to renovate HB's and the Sunset Beach Bar, a cherished part of the former hotel, The Athens Group, the new owners and developers, saw opportunities for improvement with a rebuild that incorporates the historical elements.

In an email, Jay Newman, the developer's chief operating officer, described the final plans as "in essence a safer and upgraded version of the classic" that will remain open to all.

"Once again, the community will be able to enjoy spectacular sunsets on the Gulf with great food and refreshing beverages along with friends, old and new, and family," he said.

At this point, the project has all of its necessary approvals from the state and from city council, Newman said.

The developers secured a change in the property’s flood zone designation by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that allowed for the use of newer construction technology, including dry floodproofing, through new construction.

A permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is not required, as redevelopment will occur above the high tide line, and will not involve dredging or filling within coastal waterways, Newman said.

There are just a few administrative steps remaining before construction can start: the city's issuance of a building permit and approval of an amendment to the coastal construction setback line permit to include the new restaurant and bar.

The final step: The city's granting of a certificate of occupancy, which is required after construction is complete – before opening next year.

A reopening is expected "late in the first quarter of 2025," in time for the projected debut of the new Four Seasons Resort, Newman said.

"We look forward to continuing the tradition of these beachfront dining and drinking establishments for all to enjoy again," he said.

The footprint of HB’s will grow by 3,500 square feet, with the preservation of its views and unassuming, coastal building style.

The open-air Sunset Beach Bar will have a more inviting design. The bar will include a drink "rail" with seating overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

The new HB's will have a private dining room that will offer a chef’s table experience. The experience would allow diners to get up close and personal with the chef, offering them a more memorable, interactive meal.

Rendering of new HB's Restaurant, off Gulf Shore Boulevard North.

For decades, the restaurant has been a cherished spot to celebrate milestone events, such as birthdays, graduations and retirements, in Naples.

Stephen Hruby, chairman of the Design Review Board, said he appreciated that the new restaurant and bar would be more robust against future hurricanes, while keeping their character, and harkening back to the property's historical significance.

He said the bar was always an "experience" that he enjoyed.

"It was one of my favorite places to go to have a gin and tonic and watch the sun go down," Hruby said. "And I'm glad it's going to be back."

During the hearing, disgruntled neighbor Greg Myers continued to voice his opposition to the project, raising myriad concerns, including fears his home will be flooded by the new construction.

"There is nothing that substantiates this fear of flooding," Newman said in his email. "Especially in light of the extensive regulatory review by multiple state and local agencies."

The new buildings will be elevated only by about a foot from the original ones, so the toes-in-the-sand feel won't be lost.

