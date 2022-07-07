U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,891.00
    +45.92 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,285.91
    +248.23 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,585.00
    +223.15 (+1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.35
    +40.81 (+2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.10
    +5.57 (+5.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.20
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.08 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0157
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0110
    +0.0980 (+3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    +0.0085 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0400
    +0.1250 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,058.32
    +777.34 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.35
    +15.03 (+3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Construction Begins on Gainesville, Florida's Newest Active Adult Community at Celebration Pointe

Discovery Senior Living
·3 min read

Discovery Senior Living is developing a revolutionary Experiential Living community blending unique amenities and programming, hospitality features and designs, and a focus on socialization and health & fitness; all within a walkable, mixed-use entertainment center.

Experiential Living at Celebration Pointe (Gainesville, FL)

Experiential Living at Celebration Pointe (Gainesville, FL)
Experiential Living at Celebration Pointe (Gainesville, FL)

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") has announced the start of site preparation and construction of its new amenity- and program-rich Experiential Living Community in the heart of Gainesville's Celebration Pointe development. Completion is expected in early 2024.

The Experiential Living community at Celebration Pointe will feature 180 one- and two-bedroom smart apartment homes, also including dens, a nearly 4,000-square-foot rooftop lounge, bar and entertainment area, state-of-the-art fitness center and workout studio featuring on-demand fitness programs and a personalized fitness coach, hospitality-style gathering areas, a tech bar and bistro, a dog park and so much more. Utilizing technology within the community and the development of an Experiential Living App, residents will have access to third-party services and conveniences, making their lifestyle truly care-free. Nestled in the heart of Celebration Pointe, the community will allow residents to live in the epicenter of Gainesville's emerging dining, social and cultural scene, and enjoy curated services and a unique brand of destination resort living.

Project partners are being led by Discovery Development Group in concert with interior designer Discovery Design Concepts, both subsidiaries of Discovery Senior Living. Consultants include Architectural Concepts Inc., and financial partners Bank of Oklahoma and Sabra Healthcare.

"Celebration Pointe is fast emerging as one of the most exciting, mixed-use developments in Central Florida," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "This community will enable residents to walk to dining, recreation and entertainment, all while living in a high-tech residential setting that delivers unprecedented flexibility, unparalleled programming and a choice-driven lifestyle experience that's going to be a step forward for the industry."

Based in Bonita Springs, Florida, Discovery Senior Living currently owns and/or operates a national and regionally-based multi-branded portfolio of 111 communities across 19 states. The company's 23-community concentration in Florida is the second-largest of any state across its growing portfolio.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 15,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

About Discovery Development Group

Discovery Development Group is a division of Discovery Senior Living and specializes in seniors housing design and construction. The in-house development agency brings to fruition forward-thinking designs for new builds, as well as experience-focused remodels of existing Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide. Since its inception in 2013, Discovery Development Group has delivered multiple, award-winning, new startup communities, as well as complete redesigns of existing communities across the Discovery portfolio.

About Discovery Design Concepts

Discovery Design Concepts is an affiliate of Discovery Senior Living, specializing in seniors housing interior design. The in-house design agency provides forward-thinking designs for new builds, as well as design renovations of existing Discovery Senior Living communities nationwide. By conceptualizing and designing new, transitional amenity areas and features that blend stylish design with practicality for today's seniors and tomorrow's, Discovery Design Concepts elevates residents' lifestyles in Discovery communities and creates new resident experiences consistent with the company's "Experiential Living" philosophy. Since its inception in 2019, Discovery Design Concepts has executed almost 10 million dollars in designer remodel and new-construction design projects.

Media Inquiries:

Heidi LaVanway, Vice President of Marketing

HLaVanway@DiscoveryMGT.com| 239.301.5330

Related Images






Image 1: Experiential Living at Celebration Pointe (Gainesville, FL)


Luxurious, resort pool and spa area at Discovery Senior Living's upcoming Experiential Living community at Celebration Pointe.








Image 2: Experiential Living at Celebration Pointe (Gainesville, FL)


Rooftop patio & entertainment space








Image 3: Experiential Living at Celebration Pointe (Gainesville, FL)



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Has New Weapons in The Talent War Between Big Tech

    Tech giants such as Microsoft are in a bidding war for talent as pressure from employees have resulted in non-competes being overturned, greater pay transparency and more enforcement on sexual harassment and discrimination claims. Microsoft ( ), which is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, began a series of changes in their policies in June, including some that were a direct response to state labor laws changing and enforcing more responsibility from the companies to comply. Non-compete laws have long been a thorn for employees who have sought to move to other tech companies or start their own companies but were forced to resign and typically not work for six months to a year.

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Oil Traders in Panic After Russia Order to Halt CPC Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian court order to halt oil loadings from a port in the Black Sea has unnerved European crude traders already reeling from the tightest regional market in years, sending prices for competing barrels spiraling.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Musk Fathered Children With Neuralink Employee, Report SaysUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to

  • Ford's June Sales Disappoint

    The automaker's domestic deliveries skyrocketed year over year last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • McDonald's Menu Embraces Something Completely New

    Taco Bell used to say "think outside the bun," McDonald's has taken a different approach.

  • North Texas’ lead in semiconductor space to leap ahead with expansions in Sherman

    North Texas leads the state in semiconductor manufacturing, and two massive expansions in the city of Sherman position the region to grow that lead substantially over the next few years and beyond.

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • Oil prices: Experts predict how low they could go amid a recession

    The recent tumble in oil prices amid fears of a global recession begs the question: How low could crude go if major world economies do, in fact, contract? Predictions vary.

  • The timeline of the FDA's ban on Juul vaping products

    Yahoo Finance health reporter Anjalee Khemlani outlines the events surrounding the FDA's ban on Juul products and e-cigarettes, as well as Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 treatment pill receiving an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

  • FDA authorizes broader access to Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss the FDA's authorization of broader access to Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill.

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.

  • Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil sell-off: 'We believe this move has overshot,' Goldman Sachs says

    The violent sell-off in oil prices amid recession fears may prove short-lived, argues Goldman Sachs.

  • Is There Any Hope for Bed Bath & Beyond?

    Plummeting sales, widening losses, and crashing comparable-store sales all mean that the home goods retailer now looks like a business that may be too threadbare to save. In late June, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that Mark Tritton was out as president, CEO, and board director and was being replaced on an interim basis by director Sue Gove, who has served in executive capacities at two other retailers, Golfsmith and Zale. It's a long way down from the mountain of hope that surrounded Tritton when he took over executive leadership back in 2019.

  • Daily Crunch: After filing for bankruptcy, crypto lender Voyager Digital says it will 'maintain operations'

    Anyway, big tech and crypto news dominated our homepage today, so I have a lot of that for you. When one falls, another falls: Manish is on a roll this week, writing another top story, this time about Voyager Digital, a crypto broker, filing for bankruptcy. Seems Three Arrows owed Voyager Digital some $650 million.

  • India blocks 119 accounts linked to China's Vivo in money laundering probe

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's financial crime agency said on Thursday it has blocked 119 bank accounts linked to Vivo's India business that were holding 4.65 billion rupees ($58.76 million), as part of a probe into alleged money laundering by the Chinese smartphone maker. The Enforcement Directorate said it raided 48 locations of Vivo and its 23 related entities this week, alleging that sale proceeds of Vivo India were transferred out of India to show losses and avoid paying taxes. Vivo, owned by China's BBK Electronics, did not immediately respond to a request on the bank account block.