Construction on Berks' first Royal Farms is nearing completion

Keith Dmochowski, Reading Eagle, Pa.
1 min read
0

Apr. 17—The first Royal Farms gas station and convenience store in Berks County is slated to open within the next few months, according to Amity Township officials.

Royal Farms, a Baltimore-based business known for its fried chicken, is wrapping up construction on its Berks store on 5 acres at the intersection of Route 422 and River Bridge Road in Douglassville.

Two Farms Inc., Royal Farms' corporate parent, applied to develop the site in 2020.

The lot's previous owners were Peter Wanner and Linda Onovato of Wanner Landscaping & Garden and Lee Mauger.

Two Farms Inc. paid $1.4 million to take ownership of the lot in 2022, according to county records.

In photos taken April 11, external construction of the convenience store and eight gas pumps appears to be near completion.

Troy Bingaman, Amity township manager, said a hard date for the store's opening is still unknown, but the store may open as late as mid-June.

He said the township welcomes Royal Farms to the community.

"Additional commercial tax base is always a plus to assist with stabilization of residential taxes," Bingaman said.

Royal Farms did not return a request for comment.

The nationwide chain also has locations in Downingtown, Chester County, Collegeville, Montgomery County and Lancaster.

Royal Farms has nearly 300 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and North Carolina, according to its website.

Those interested in working at the new location can apply on Royal Farms' website.

