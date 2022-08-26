U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.00
    -17.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,182.00
    -91.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,088.75
    -67.25 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,956.30
    -8.60 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.83
    +1.31 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.30
    -13.10 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.38
    -0.44 (-1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1824
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9450
    +0.4750 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,187.96
    -506.18 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.02
    -8.78 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.13
    +5.39 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Construction Chemicals Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

By Product Type (Concrete Admixtures, Construction Adhesives & Sealants, Protective Coatings, Waterproofing Chemicals, Others), By Application (Residential, Industrial/Commercial, Infrastructure, Repair Structures), By Region.

New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Chemicals Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316625/?utm_source=GNW

Global construction chemicals market was valued at USD 37295.64 million in 2027 and is anticipated to project a robust growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.30% due to massive capital investment and supportive government policies.
Growing Investments in Infrastructure for Renewable Energy
During the forecast period, the construction chemicals industry is anticipated to be driven by a rapid increase in expenditure in renewable power production capacity.Particularly in the United States and Europe, several power producing businesses are making investments in renewable energy sources.

Additionally, governments all over the world are pushing renewable energy sources by providing incentives and subsidies to enterprises that produce renewable energy. The Indian government cleared a USD 1518.3 Million plan to set up infrastructure to transmit electricity from renewable energy projects as it seeks to boost the output from green sources and meet half of the nation’s energy requirement from them by 2030.The Australian government provided wind power producers with subsidies of USD600 million. This is anticipated to increase consumer demand for the services offered by construction firms, boosting the market throughout the anticipated timeframe.
Rising Construction Activities in Developing Countries
In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that rising construction activity in emerging regions would fuel market expansion.China, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia were among the emerging economies with active building sectors.

For instance, the National Bureau of Statistics reports that the contribution of building production to China’s GDP increased from 6.2% in 2019 to 25.9% in 2020. The construction market expanded as a result of the quick increase in construction activities.
Growing Urbanization and Supportive Government Policies
Rapid urbanisation and population growth have resulted in a steady increase in all sectors, especially, construction sector around the world.Residential construction has seen a significant resurgence in 2021, driven by the continued demand for homes and helpful government policies.

Substantial national government support for the housing industry, for example, in India, a significant amount of money was allocated for housing in the national 2021 budget, including USD 6327.31 million for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the establishment of a 3.5-billion-dollar fund to assist in the completion of housing projects that have stalled.
Market Segmentation
The global construction chemicals market is segmented based on product type, application, company, and regional distribution.Based on product type, the market can be split into concrete admixtures, construction adhesives & sealants, protective coatings, waterproofing chemicals, and Others.

Based on application, the market is divided into residential, industrial/commercial, infrastructure, and repair structures.The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided among Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market stood at USD 9900.58 million in the year 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific comprises some of the most populated and developing nations, such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand etc., so construction and infrastructure development will directly boost the construction chemicals market. The United States construction chemicals market stood at USD 1153.80 million in the year 2021.
Company Profiles
Sika AG, Mapei S.p.A., Arkema SA, RPM International, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Pidilite Industries Limited, Ashland INC, FOSROC International, and Chemex Chemicals, are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global construction chemicals market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year:2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Construction Chemicals Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Construction Chemicals Market, By Product Type:
o Concrete Admixtures
o Construction Adhesives & Sealants
o Protective Coatings
o Waterproofing Chemicals
o Others
• Construction Chemicals Market, By Application:
o Residential
o Industrial/Commercial
o Infrastructure
o Repair Structures
• Construction Chemicals Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Thailand
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
South Africa
Qatar
Iraq
Kuwait
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global construction chemicals market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).Global construction chemicals market was valued at USD 37295.64 million in 2027 and is anticipated to project a robust growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.30% due to massive capital investment and supportive government policies.
Growing Investments in Infrastructure for Renewable Energy
During the forecast period, the construction chemicals industry is anticipated to be driven by a rapid increase in expenditure in renewable power production capacity.Particularly in the United States and Europe, several power producing businesses are making investments in renewable energy sources.

Additionally, governments all over the world are pushing renewable energy sources by providing incentives and subsidies to enterprises that produce renewable energy. The Indian government cleared a USD 1518.3 Million plan to set up infrastructure to transmit electricity from renewable energy projects as it seeks to boost the output from green sources and meet half of the nation’s energy requirement from them by 2030.The Australian government provided wind power producers with subsidies of USD600 million. This is anticipated to increase consumer demand for the services offered by construction firms, boosting the market throughout the anticipated timeframe.
Rising Construction Activities in Developing Countries
In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that rising construction activity in emerging regions would fuel market expansion.China, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia were among the emerging economies with active building sectors.

For instance, the National Bureau of Statistics reports that the contribution of building production to China’s GDP increased from 6.2% in 2019 to 25.9% in 2020. The construction market expanded as a result of the quick increase in construction activities.
Growing Urbanization and Supportive Government Policies
Rapid urbanisation and population growth have resulted in a steady increase in all sectors, especially, construction sector around the world.Residential construction has seen a significant resurgence in 2021, driven by the continued demand for homes and helpful government policies.

Substantial national government support for the housing industry, for example, in India, a significant amount of money was allocated for housing in the national 2021 budget, including USD 6327.31 million for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the establishment of a 3.5-billion-dollar fund to assist in the completion of housing projects that have stalled.
Market Segmentation
The global construction chemicals market is segmented based on product type, application, company, and regional distribution.Based on product type, the market can be split into concrete admixtures, construction adhesives & sealants, protective coatings, waterproofing chemicals, and Others.

Based on application, the market is divided into residential, industrial/commercial, infrastructure, and repair structures.The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided among Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia-Pacific construction chemicals market stood at USD 9900.58 million in the year 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific comprises some of the most populated and developing nations, such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand etc., so construction and infrastructure development will directly boost the construction chemicals market. The United States construction chemicals market stood at USD 1153.80 million in the year 2021.
Company Profiles
Sika AG, Mapei S.p.A., Arkema SA, RPM International, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Pidilite Industries Limited, Ashland INC, FOSROC International, and Chemex Chemicals, are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global construction chemicals market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Construction Chemicals Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Construction Chemicals Market, By Product Type:
o Concrete Admixtures
o Construction Adhesives & Sealants
o Protective Coatings
o Waterproofing Chemicals
o Others
• Construction Chemicals Market, By Application:
o Residential
o Industrial/Commercial
o Infrastructure
o Repair Structures
• Construction Chemicals Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Thailand
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
South Africa
Qatar
Iraq
Kuwait
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global construction chemicals market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316625/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • Powell's feint

    With just four hours to Jerome Powell's podium appearance at Jackson Hole, all the 'ifs' and 'buts' have been debated and the jerky last minute market positioning done and dusted. The Federal Reserve chief delivers his hotly-awaited speech at 1000 EDT. But the barrage of comments and interviews from his Fed colleagues over the past 24 hours leaves markets with little new to chew on about the policy trajectory.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors

    The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. AMD , Nvidia , and Intel , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Despite historically high inflation, the Oracle of Omaha has sold shares of these supercharged income stocks, which are yielding between 3.9% and 5.8%.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

    2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades.

  • T-Mobile Has Replaced Verizon Atop the Wireless World. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    T-Mobile was an also-ran until its merger with Sprint and the ongoing transition to 5G. But as Verizon and AT&T struggle, T-Mobile goes from strength to strength, with big earnings and buybacks ahead.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.