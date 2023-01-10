U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.25
    -5.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,613.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,169.25
    -16.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.40
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.20
    -0.43 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.28 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0745
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.08 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9580
    +0.0920 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,246.72
    +36.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.62
    +1.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,701.13
    -23.81 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Construction Chemicals Market Size to Hit USD 88.64 BN by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global construction chemicals market size is expected to hit around USD 88.64 billion by 2030 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.06% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction chemicals market size was valued at USD 41.16 billion in 2022. The construction chemicals industry is made up of businesses including organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors, that sell chemicals used in the construction of structures. Construction chemicals are chemical mixtures used to bind materials together during construction, such as cement, concrete, or other building materials. They primarily serve to expedite the procedure and increase the structures' durability and strength.

Construction chemicals are specialized goods that are essential for energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure. To make structures more durable and to provide additional protection against environmental risks in the construction industry in the global market for construction chemicals, the infrastructure sector is the most appealing. Due to the population growth and urbanization that fuel the demand for environmentally friendly goods and sustainable infrastructure, it would be the first choice for new entrants. Similar to this, chemical items like concrete admixtures aid in reducing the usual amounts of cement and water needed during building. Cities all throughout the world are implementing programs to improve infrastructure.

Get the sample copy of report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2360

By 2050, it's anticipated that more than two thirds of the world's population would live in cities. Most of these quick increases would occur in less developed countries. Additionally, because they are still relatively less urbanized than other regions, continents like Africa and Asia are anticipated to have the fastest rates of urban growth. Africa's urban population is projected to rise from 40% to 56% by 2050, while Asia's urban population will rise from roughly 48% to 64%.

Regional snapshots

The biggest market share was held by the Asia-Pacific in the construction chemicals market during the forecast period. Due to the rising demand for luxury residences, the expansion of construction projects, and the optimal acceptance of product development in the construction industry, particularly in Asian nations like India, China, and Southeast Asia, the region has seen tremendous growth. Additionally, Asian nations like China and India are recognized global leaders in the rate of urbanization, which eventually drives demand for the construction chemicals market.

Report highlights

  • On the basis of type, the concrete admixtures segment will have a larger market share in the coming years period, the amount of revenue generated through the use of this product will grow well in the coming year. Concrete admixtures reduce concrete construction costs by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, placing, transporting, and curing. This allows users to overcome emergencies during concrete operations. Increasing construction activities of high-rise and mid-rise buildings in the residential sector around the world are estimated to accelerate the growth of the segment.

  • On the basis of application, the non-residential segment has the biggest market share in the construction chemicals market during the forecast period. Due to expanding infrastructure construction, the non-residential category predominated. The need for bridges, highways, dams, and tunnels is accelerating market expansion. A high population rate and expanding disposable economies are also fueling a need for more expensive, higher-quality public buildings, which is propelling the market for construction chemicals worldwide.

Recent developments

  • In June 2021- RPM International Inc. disclosed that its Carboline subsidiary has acquired Dudick Inc. Based in Streetsboro, Ohio, Dudick is a producer of high-performance coatings, flooring systems, and tank linings with annual net sales of over USD 10 million. The terms of the purchase were kept private.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/2360

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 88.64 Billion

CAGR

10.06% from 2022 to 2032

Largest Market

Asia Pacific

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2032

Key Players

BASF SE, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd., Holcim, M&I Materials Limited, RPM International, Sika India Pvt. Ltd., Fosroc Inc., Dow, Arkem S.A., Ashland Inc (U.S.), Mapei S.p.A, CHRYSO GROUP, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Dupont, SOLVAY, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Setral Chemie GmbH

Market dynamics

Drivers

Construction chemicals market growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by expanding new construction and repair & rehabilitation sectors in developing economies. Increase in the industry will be fueled by the increasing demand for residential and non-residential buildings in China, India, and South Korea as a result of rapid population growth. This need has also led to an increase in cement use, which has led to a high demand for various construction chemicals such adhesives, concrete admixtures, and cement additives.

During the projection period, it is anticipated that the introduction of superior product offerings will propel market expansion. The market for construction chemicals is also driven by the need to avoid corrosion. To do this, chemicals such as flooring, surface coatings, corrosion inhibitors, concrete admixtures, repair mortars, grouts, and sealants are employed.

Due to growing migration to cities that are urbanizing quickly, many emerging markets are doing so. An increase in per capita disposable income and a higher standard of life will encourage market demand as a whole. To meet the rising demand brought on by urbanization, more residential and non-residential structures will be built. In addition to residential buildings, there are also structures like movie theatres, shopping malls, hospitals, and restaurants.

Opportunities

In the projected period of 2022 to 2030, the market players would benefit from the governments' increasing attention on eco-friendly chemicals and green construction requirements. The significant expenditures made by well-established market players in eco-binders and silicate binder systems are also projected to contribute to the building chemicals industry's continued expansion.

Challenges

According to predictions, factors such as the unpredictable cost of energy and raw materials as well as the changing state of the economy will hurt the market for building chemicals. As a result, this factor would slow the market's rate of growth for building chemicals. The uncertainty around a future change in governmental laws and regulations is also projected to hinder market expansion, which will increase the time allocated for project completion.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Concrete Admixture

  • Surface Treatment

  • Repair and Rehabilitation

  • Protective Coatings

  • Industrial Flooring

  • Waterproofing, Adhesives

  • Sealants

  • Grout and Anchor

  • Cement Grinding Aids

By Application

  • Residential

  • Non-Residential

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2360

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

    Most readers would already be aware that Prudential's (LON:PRU) stock increased significantly by 41% over the past...

  • World’s Biggest Chipmaker TSMC Misses Sales Forecasts as Demand Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. recorded its first quarterly revenue miss in two years, signaling the global decline in electronics demand is starting to catch up with the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Insp

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Keurig K-Cup settlement: Today’s the final day to join the $10 million class-action suit

    If you have been making your morning cup of coffee using the popular Keurig (KDP) pods, aka K-Cups, then you may be entitled to some money. The beverage giant recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the company made that its K-Cups were recyclable. As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million to purchasers.

  • Dow Jones Reverses Lower Ahead Of Powell Speech; 7 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Monday.

  • SoFi Technologies Is Already Profitable (Sort Of)

    In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and explaining how the core business might actually be profitable already. The stock is down 65% since the start of 2022, but management still guided for 50% year-over-year growth.

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • Novavax: John Jacobs to succeed Stanley Erck as CEO

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss John Jacobs replacing Stanley Erck as Novavax CEO.&nbsp;

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • ‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’

    Head chef René Redzepi plans to reinvent Noma while declaring the fine dining model is “unsustainable.”

  • These 15 Dividend Aristocrat stocks have been the best income builders

    DEEP DIVE The S&P Dividend Aristocrats deserve more coverage. Those are companies that have raised their dividend payouts consistently over the years — they’re dividend royalty, as it were. As a group, they have performed well in the long term.

  • Stocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stocks fizzled out after two Federal Reserve officials signaled that interest rates could top 5%, throwing some cold water on traders who saw a peak below that mark.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After S

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    The job cuts have been concentrated in the tech industry and have included Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., and Microsoft The slowdown in the tech industry has also started to reverberate on Wall Street where revenue for tech-related deals has fallen off. Employers added 223,000 jobs in December and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. The recent headlines about tech layoffs don’t seem to match broader economic indicators, which show a strong job market and a historically low unemployment rate.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Breaking Out

    For its part, Berkshire Hathaway has seen its shares outperform the S&P 500. Now, despite the recent underperformance of Apple -- Berkshire's largest position -- shares of Berkshire Hathaway are trying to break out. Before we dive into the setup, notice how Berkshire stock was hitting all-time highs in late March.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor

    The funding includes other venture firms and deal documents were sent to prospective investors in recent weeks, with the aim to close the round by the end of 2022, the report said. Microsoft declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. This follows a Wall Street Journal report that said OpenAI was in talks to sell existing shares at a roughly $29 billion valuation, with venture capital firms such as Thrive Capital and Founders Fund buying shares from existing shareholders.

  • Stocks in Europe Drop After Hawkish Fed Comments: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell and US equity futures edged lower as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked toward the release of US inflation data on Thursday for clarity on the trajectory for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedsp

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc