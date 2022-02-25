Construction Chemicals Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 1.39 Billion| Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Chemicals Market in Southeast Asia by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market is estimated to grow by USD 1.39 bn from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.17%.

Attractive Opportunities in Construction Chemicals Market in Southeast Asia by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing demand for concrete admixtures will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the volatility in raw material prices will restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

For information about more drivers and challenges, View Our Free Sample Report

Company Profiles

The construction chemicals market in Southeast Asia report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ACC Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., RPM International Inc., and Sika AG. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ACC Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of construction chemicals such as ACC leak block, HPC long life, and others.

Arkema SA - The company offers adhesives & sealants as construction chemicals.

BASF SE - The company offers construction chemicals such as polyurethanes & engineering plastics, styrenic foams, dispersions, and additives.

Croda International Plc - The company offers chemicals raw materials for manufacturing of other chemical derivatives.

Dow Inc. - The company offers construction chemicals such as adhesive and sealant, asphalt modification, and cement grinding aids.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into non-residential and residential segments. The non-residential segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Rising globalization and growth in economic activities have resulted in the opening of numerous corporate offices, leading to an increase in commercial office spaces across this region. Thus, an increase in the construction of non-residential spaces is expected to drive the demand for construction chemicals in Southeast Asia.

By geography, the market is classified into Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia. Rest of South-East Asia will have the largest share of the market. The Rest of Southeast Asia is expected to account for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in the Rest of Southeast Asia will be faster than the growth of the market in Malaysia and Singapore. The favorable government policies, availability of low-cost resources and a skilled workforce, and low operating and labor costs in the country will drive the construction chemicals market in Indonesia during the forecast period.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market in APAC by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metallocene Polyethylene Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Construction Chemicals Market In Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.56 Regional analysis Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia Performing market contribution Rest of South-East Asia at 39% Key consumer countries Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACC Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., RPM International Inc., and Sika AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Automotive components and accessories

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Non-residential

Residential

Exhibit 21: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 22: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Application

Exhibit 24: Comparison by Application

5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 30: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Rest of South-East Asia

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Rest of South-East Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Rest of South-East Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for concrete admixtures

8.1.2 Rise in residential and commercial construction activities

8.1.3 Increasing environmental regulations

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Volatility in raw material prices

8.2.2 Low availability of manpower and rising labor costs

8.2.3 Implications of strict regulations on building materials manufacturing

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising support for eco-friendly and energy-efficient products

8.3.2 Increasing essential safety protocols in industries and buildings

8.3.3 Emerging application areas

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACC Ltd.

Exhibit 49: ACC Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 50: ACC Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: ACC Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: ACC Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Arkema SA

Exhibit 53: Arkema SA - Overview

Exhibit 54: Arkema SA - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Arkema SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Arkema SA - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 57: BASF SE - Overview

Exhibit 58: BASF SE - Business segments

Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 61: Croda International Plc - Overview

Exhibit 62: Croda International Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Croda International Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 65: Dow Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Dow Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Dow Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 69: Evonik Industries AG - Overview

Exhibit 70: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.9 Fosroc International Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Fosroc International Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Fosroc International Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Fosroc International Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 76: Pidilite Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Pidilite Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Pidilite Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Pidilite Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 RPM International Inc.

Exhibit 80: RPM International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 81: RPM International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: RPM International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: RPM International Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Sika AG

Exhibit 84: Sika AG - Overview

Exhibit 85: Sika AG - Product and service

Exhibit 85: Sika AG - Product and service

Exhibit 86: Sika AG - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-chemicals-market-in-southeast-asia-to-grow-by-usd-1-39-billion-technavio-301488903.html

SOURCE Technavio