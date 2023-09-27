Construction will close the I-495/Mass Pike exchange. Where detoured traffic will go

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced this week that construction work has been scheduled for the Interstate 495 southbound off-ramp (Exit 58) leading to the Mass Pike (Interstate 90), which straddles the Westborough-Hopkinton line.

Work is scheduled to take place overnight between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, according to MassDOT.

During that period, the following detour will be in place:

When the I-495 southbound Exit 58 off-ramp to I-90 is closed, traffic will be directed to use exit 54A (West Main Street in Hopkinton) in order reverse direction and access I-495 northbound back to the junction with the Mass Pike.

Work is being undertaken as part of the $466 million I-495/I-90 Interchange Improvements Project, MassDOT officials said in a press release.

Signs, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area, according to MassDOT, adding that motorists traveling through affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

The scheduled work is weather permitting and subject to change, MassDOT said.

For more information on traffic conditions, MassDOT encourages motorists to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive updates on road and traffic conditions.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Construction to close I-495, Mass Pike link Thursday