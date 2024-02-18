Construction company works on new Leroy Township shop

Feb. 18—Workers are in the "beginning stages" of building a new contractor shop on Vrooman Road in Leroy Township, according to township Zoning Inspector Noell Sivertsen.

The work is taking place on the west side of the road. The 21-acre property is owned by Wickliffe-based Trax Construction, and the southern portion of the property is located across the road from the Ohio Department of Transportation's 6073 Vrooman Road facility.

The company received a conditional use permit to begin the project at the township's March 2023 board of zoning appeals meeting. The meeting minutes described Trax as an "underground utility business" that planned to move in five to seven years.

At the meeting, Trax President Chris Valletto said that the planned shop would host 12 staff each day once the company relocates. He added that it would offer more space than the current shop, which is located at 30701 Euclid Ave. in Wickliffe.

The minutes stated that the commission unanimously approved the permit and listed the permit's stipulations. Workers must use screening "to adequately block the site of equipment and supplies that will be stored on the property." It cannot crush or process materials and can only maintain its own equipment on site.

The permit will need to be renewed each year, the minutes added.

Trax's website described the business as a "family-owned-and-operated construction company" that offers general contracting, underground utility work, site development, roadway reconstruction, lift and pump stations, hazardous material evacuation, underground storage tanks, culverts, slide restoration, contract trucking and other services.

Trax did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The site is part of Leroy's "special interchange" zoning district, which includes properties around the Interstate 90 and Vrooman Road interchange. The township's zoning regulations state that this area is designed to offer "a variety and balance of general commercial, service, office and retail uses along a major thoroughfare while supporting surrounding businesses and local residents."

Most of Leroy Township is zoned for single-family homes with a minimum lot size of 3 acres, according to its 2014 zoning map.