Construction contract (ECDI storage facilities)

Nordecon AS and Centre of Defence Investments entered into a contract for the design and construction of storage facilities with associated utility networks in Harju County. The value of the contract is 9.8 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed by the end of 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 680 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

