Construction contract (ECDI storage facilities)

Nordecon
·1 min read
  • NCN1T.TL
Nordecon
Nordecon

Nordecon AS and Centre of Defence Investments entered into a contract for the design and construction of storage facilities with associated utility networks in Harju County. The value of the contract is 14.6 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed in summer of 2023.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 685 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


