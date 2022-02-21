U.S. markets closed

Construction contract in Estonia (Liivalaia quarter in Tallinn)

Merko Ehitus AS
·1 min read
Merko Ehitus AS
Merko Ehitus AS

Liivalaia Arter kvartal

3D visualisation
3D visualisation

On 18 February 2022, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and OÜ Tiigiveski Arendus, part of AS Kapitel group, have entered into a contract to perform above-grade construction works of Liivalaia quarter, renamed Arter quarter at Liivalaia St. 34 and 36, Tallinn.

Merko Ehitus Eesti started below grade construction works in February 2021 and, based on the construction contract for the above-grade part, continues with the construction of three buildings, a connecting central building and a parking house. The contract value is approximately EUR 116 million, plus value added tax. The whole quarter will be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

Arter quarter comprises a 28-, a 15- and a 9-storey building, a connecting central building with a parking garage. The quarter with the total leasable area of 38,000 m² will have 29,000 m² of high-quality office space, 6,000 m² of different catering and service areas and 3,000 m² of rental apartments. The two-storey underground parking garage and a parking house will have in total of 470 parking spaces together with Estonian largest indoor bicycle parking.

Nearly zero energy buildings have been designed and will be built based on the international BREEAM standard at the level Excellent. As part of the quarter, two new access roads and a city park in the area of the former Härjapea riverbed will be completed.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Director of the General Construction Division, Mr. Marek Hergauk, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti and Tallinna Teede AS in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a general contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2021, the group employed 672 people, and the group’s revenue for 2021 was EUR 339 million.

