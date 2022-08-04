U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Construction contract (Kastanikodu housing estate second stage)

Nordecon AS
Company Announcement

Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with OÜ Kastanikodud for the construction of apartment houses located Kastani road 2 // 4 // 6 // 8 // 10 // Lepa road 3 // 5, Loo small town, Jõelähtme rural municipality. During the second stage, three apartment houses with total of 120 apartments will be built. The works will commence in August 2022.

The value of the contract is close to 10.3 million euros plus value added tax and the works will be completed in autumn 2023.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 660 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


