Construction contract (Maarjamõisa Medical Campus wing A reconstruction)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nordecon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NCN1T.TL

Nordecon AS and its subsidiary Embach Ehitus OÜ as joint bidders and Tartu University Hospital have signed a contract for the performance of reconstruction works on floors 2 to 4 of the hospital’s wing A, located L. Puusepa 8, Tartu. The construction works will commence in April 2022 and will be completed in autumn 2023. The value of the contract is 4.2 million euros plus value added tax.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


