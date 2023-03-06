Construction contract (Raadi administrative building)

Nordecon

AS Nordecon group company Embach Ehitus OÜ and Centre of Defence Investments entered into a contract for the design and construction of an administrative building in the Raadi campus located Raatuse 10, Tartu. The planned three storey building has closed net area of 1,753 sqm. In addition, the outdoor space surrounding the building and the necessary utility network will be built.

The cost of the contract is 5.2 million euros, plus reserve and VAT. The design and construction period is 18 months.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated unaudited revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 660 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

