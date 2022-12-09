U.S. markets open in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.00
    +14.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,873.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,701.25
    +55.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,824.70
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.84
    +0.38 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3550
    -0.2750 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,219.69
    +387.08 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.19
    +11.51 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Construction contract (Tagadi ecoduct)

Nordecon
·1 min read
Nordecon
Nordecon

AS Nordecon group company Tariston AS and OÜ Rail Baltic Estonia signed a contract for the construction of the Tagadi ecoduct on the Rail Baltica route in Harju county. The cost of the contract is 5.3 million euros plus value added tax. The works will be completed in September 2024.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2021 was 289 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 670 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Sprouts Farmers (SFM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Cosmos Hotel Management Opens 5 New Unique MIMARU Apartment Hotels in Tokyo and Osaka to Discover Japan

    With the rapid return of international travelers to Japan, Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce five Apartment Hotel MIMARU openings in Tokyo and Osaka. MIMARU offers spacious rooms furnished with stocked kitchens, enabling guests to stay together and discover Japan. With these latest openings, MIMARU now has 25 hotels in the popular urban areas of Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto as of 2022.

  • DATAGROUP SE's (ETR:D6H) top owners are private companies with 54% stake, while 29% is held by individual investors

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of DATAGROUP SE ( ETR:D6H ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Wemade to buyback US$10 mln in WEMIX after delisting verdict

    Wemade, a S.Korean blockchain game maker, announced that it will buyback and burn US$10 million worth of its WEMIX token to stabilize its value.

  • UK cost-of-living woes stir push for more free school meals

    As the school bell rings, dozens of children begin filing into the canteen at Hillstone Primary School. For some children in this area of suburban Birmingham, central England, where many families are low income, it may be the only nutritious hot meal in a day. Free school lunches are provided for all 4- to 7-year-olds in England, but most parents of older children have to pay about 2.20 pounds ($2.70) a day for their child to have a cooked meal.

  • Exclusive-Temasek's PSA evaluates multi-billion dollar exit from Hutchison Ports-sources

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Port operator PSA International, fully owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, is considering selling its multi-billion dollar, 20% stake in the ports business of CK Hutchison Holdings, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Both Temasek and CK Hutchison, the conglomerate of retired billionaire Li Ka-shing, declined to comment. PSA is in the early stages of evaluating an exit from CK Hutchison's ports business and some potential bidders have been tapped, said the sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Under $10 That Could Win From Key FDA Approvals

    The biotech industry can bring investors some truly lucrative gains – but these stocks are not for the faint of heart. The companies bring to the table a combination of famously high overhead and long product lead times, so investors will need to be patient with firms that regularly show long-term quarterly losses. But the rewards in biotech can change the game completely. A few catalysts – positive results from a clinical trial, approval from a governmental regulatory agency, or a new product l

  • FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

    Sam Bankman-Fried's ambition for celebrity endorsements might have snared the "Anti-Hero" singer, but she proved to be smarter than a lot of other famous people.

  • Market Rally Ends Losing Streak, Nvidia Jumps; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The market rally ended a losing streak, but the S&P 500 is below key levels. Nvidia jumped, but 5 chip-gear makers are near buy points.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Why Summit Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) were skyrocketing 371.8% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This huge gain came after the company announced on Tuesday that it's licensing bispecific antibody ivonescimab from Chinese drugmaker Akeso. Akeso will retain the rights to market the therapy throughout the rest of the world, including China.

  • Tesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is busy overhauling newly acquired Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. is facing increasingly urgent issues and testing the faith of some of its chief executive’s biggest fans.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s Presi

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • Stocks Climb as Inflation Data Take Center Stage: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed on Friday while the dollar and bond yields fell as investors looked to inflation readings for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now. The Electric Car Industry: An Analysis Electric car stocks are increasingly becoming a popular investment option as the […]

  • ‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield

    The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week. The central bank’s twin mandates, to rein in inflation and to moderate unemployment, frequently run counter to each other, and with inflation running