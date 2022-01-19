Construction contract (Uus-Järveküla housing estate)

Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE), a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with Tohvri-Kivi OÜ, an Invego Group company for the design and construction of the Uus-Järveküla housing estate in Rae parish. 28 terraced houses and eight semi-detached houses with 165 housing units in total will be built.

The value of the contract is 28.3 million euros plus value added tax. The first houses will be completed in 2023.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

