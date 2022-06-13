U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,791.46
    -109.40 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,761.38
    -631.41 (-2.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,941.17
    -398.86 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.21
    -72.08 (-4.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.18
    +0.51 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.60
    -40.90 (-2.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    -0.66 (-3.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0448
    -0.0078 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3290
    +0.1730 (+5.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0120 (-0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0140
    -0.4060 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,846.26
    -4,236.57 (-15.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.30
    -41.58 (-7.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

Construction design platform Alice Technologies bags fresh capital to expand

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Alice Technologies, a startup developing software to help construction companies plan projects including bridges, tunnels, high-speed rail systems, and mixed-use towers, today announced that it raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Vanedge Capital with participation from Access Partners, Bouygues, Gaingels, GRID Capital, JLL Spark, and MetaPlanet. According to CEO René Morkos, the proceeds will help fuel hiring and product development.

Morkos, who cofounded Alice in 2013 based on research he conducted at Stanford while completing his Ph.D. program, sees three major problems in the construction industry. One, construction professionals are "aging out," and their employers are losing significant expertise as they retire. Two, construction is a low-margin business made worse by inflation. Three, construction is high-risk. To wit, a 2016 McKinsey analysis found that construction projects typically take 20% longer to finish than scheduled and are up to 80% over budget.

"Traditionally, for project scheduling, companies have used products like Excel, Microsoft Project, or Oracle’s P6. However, these projects can only be used to create one to two variations of a project schedule, as it is too time-consuming to do otherwise with these tools," Morkos told TechCrunch in an interview. "Moreover, these tools do not use AI, which is what enables Alice to create thousands of project schedule options in an afternoon and to enable customers to easily run 'what if' analyses to test potential variations in how they might build (e.g., 'What if I added a 2nd crane?')."

Alice offers tools designed to assist with planning stages from "pre-construction" through project delivery. For example, Alice can explore scenarios that make the most efficient use of project resources like labor, equipment, and materials and test the impact of changes in these variables on project outcomes. During the execution phase, Alice can update project plans and -- according to Morkos -- help prevent project delays.

Alice Technologies
Alice Technologies

Image Credits: Alice Technologies

"With Alice, general contractors can digitize their 'means and methods' -- how they build -- by capturing valuable institutional knowledge before older workers leave their companies," Morkos said. "By enabling contractors to optimize their construction plans, Alice helps companies to decrease build times and costs and boost margins. And by enabling contractors to create myriad different construction plans, Alice enables them to chart a path that maximizes the probability that they will deliver on budget and on time, thus avoiding stiff penalties for missing deadlines."

The construction industry appears ripe for innovation, with close to one million general contractors in the U.S. alone and anywhere between three million and five million workers on job sites every day. Investors certainly believe this to be the case -- investment in construction tech hit a record $4.5 billion in 2021. But as the margin-challenged Propcore and failure of Softbank-backed Katerra illustrates, the market can be a tough nut to crack. One recent survey found that over a third of construction firm employees are hesitant to try new technology.

But if Morkos harbors doubts about Alice's runway, he didn't show it. While declining to reveal customer and revenue figures, Markos said that the company's software is currently in use by firms including Bouygues Construction, Skanska, Kajima, and Shimizu.

"The Alice platform is now used by large general contractors worldwide to reduce project risk, increase profitability, and digitize their “means and methods” of construction," Morkos said. "As inflation increases, general contractors are looking for ways to build more efficiently. The Alice platform can help them to do this by optimizing schedules, protecting their margins in difficult times. During tough times, competition for new projects increases. General contractors using the Alice platform have a distinct competitive advantage in bidding, as it enables them to maximize their odds of winning profitable business."

Paul Lee, managing investor at Vanedge Capital, added: "In an industry that accepts major cost and schedule overruns as the norm, Alice is poised to transform the way the world builds. The Alice platform gives general contractors the ability to easily explore construction choices and chart a path that best balances risk, time and cost. This is a distinctive, high-growth business led by a uniquely qualified team, and we’re excited to support Alice's growth and success."

Menlo Park, California-based Alice has over 50 employees and plans to hire 20 more by the end of the year -- bucking the trend. To date, the startup has raised $76.2 million in venture capital.

Recommended Stories

  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Google engineer says AI bot wants to ‘serve humanity’ but experts dismissive

    Blake Lemoine claims of sentience for artificial intelligence bot described as ‘ball of confusion’ by Steven Pinker

  • DIY Your Own Fly Trap Using an Empty Soda Bottle and Honey

    DIY a homemade fly trap with items you already have at home, including honey, syrup, and a water bottle. These DIY traps can be hung indoors or outdoors to attract and kill flies.

  • Despite their warnings, VCs are still investing

    The message is out: Investors in young tech companies are warning founders of dark times ahead. Unlike the flood of money into publicly-traded blank check firms (commonly called SPACs) in 2020 and 2021, which is likely to flood back out again, the cash raised during the previous VC funding frenzy is still ready to be put to use. Heck, Andreesen Horowitz raised $4.5 billion last month to put into Web3 companies.

  • Highland City Council votes to move forward on controversial storage facility

    “I don’t see it as a major intrusion,” said councilwoman Peggy Bellm.

  • Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over social media post

    The owners of Rapid City hotel are facing a lawsuit over a social media post by one of them that promised to ban Native Americans from the property.

  • Cadillac Won't Make an Escalade V Blackwing. Here's Why

    The Escalade's head of global product explains why the "standard" 682-hp Escalade V is all we're getting.

  • Senators reach consensus on gun control legislation, U.S.-China relations grow tense over Taiwan

    A group of 10 Republican senators announced they had reached consensus with Democratic lawmakers over pieces of gun control legislation; inflation and rate hike concerns are mounting for investors; and tensions continue to grow between U.S. and China over Taiwan.

  • Tesla has had a ‘very tough quarter’, Elon Musk says in leaked email

    Gigafactory Shanghai had to be closed for weeks due to restrictions to control an outbreak of the coronavirus

  • Uranium Energy Corp Announces Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company

    Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX), ("UEX") are pleased to announce they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks Af

  • ‘You do not have to settle anymore’: Record inflation keeps the Great Resignation rolling

    With inflation reaching 8.6% in May, workers have every reason — and every opportunity — to act now.

  • Libya’s Oil Output Almost Halts With New Wave of Shutdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Libya’s oil production has almost fully halted as a political crisis leads to more shutdowns of ports and fields.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningThe OPEC member’s daily output -- which ave

  • Australians Face Threats of Blackouts as Power Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Residents in Australia’s Queensland state faced the risk of blackouts on Monday night as the nation’s power crisis shows no signs of abating.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitTraders on Edge Send S&P Tumbling 20% From Peak: Markets WrapBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low After Latest DeFi Lender BlowupChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningCrypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market SlumpThe Australian Ene

  • Some European Factories, Long Dependent on Cheap Russian Energy, Are Shutting Down

    Industrial energy costs are soaring in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, hobbling European manufacturers’ ability to compete in the global marketplace.

  • Factbox-What's in a name? Rebranded McDonald's outlets open in Russia

    "Vkusno & tochka" reopened on Sunday in Pushkin Square in what was McDonald's first restaurant in Soviet Moscow in 1990, when it sold as many as 30,000 burgers, but the queue outside the restaurant was much smaller than three decades ago. The chain will keep its old McDonald's interior but will remove any trace of its former name. McDonald's flagship Big Mac and other burgers and desserts such as McFlurry are missing, but other popular items are on a smaller menu selling at slightly lower prices.

  • Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threatens

    U.S. oil producers profiting from sky-high prices are doling out billions to shareholders and building cash reserves, a strategy irking lawmakers and voters struggling with record fuel prices while winning over Wall Street. Soaring fuel prices have boosted inflation to a 40-year record and are expected to drive up U.S. gasoline by more than a dollar to $6 a gallon by August. The tradeoff between rising payouts for just a single quarter and more spending on production has deprived the market of nearly half a million barrels of new oil daily, based on Reuters' estimates of potential output if half of existing investor payouts flowed to new oil and gas drilling.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Exxon May Be Making ‘More Than God.’ But Apple and Alphabet Are More Profitable.

    President Biden took a swipe at Exxon Mobil but other companies make far more. On profits, Apple is by far the champ, followed by Alphabet.

  • Charles Schwab pays fine for misleading robo-adviser clients about fees

    The Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday that three investment adviser subsidiaries of Charles Schwab Corp. agreed to pay $187 million to settle charges that they misled clients about fees in the broker's robo-adviser program, Schwab Intelligent Solutions. The SEC charged Schwab for not disclosing that they were allocating client funds in a manner that their own internal analysis showed would be less profitable for their clients under most market conditions. The SEC said Schwab profite