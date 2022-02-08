U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.75
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,980.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,582.00
    +22.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.14
    -0.18 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -0.36 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3525
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4090
    +0.3290 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,255.24
    +1,458.86 (+3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.69
    +31.93 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.48
    +84.61 (+0.31%)
     

Construction Equipment Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% and Reach USD 222.14 Billion by 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Leading Companies in the global Construction Equipment Market are AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Liebherr Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd., SANY Group

Pune, India, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction equipment market size was USD 133.37 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 141.99 billion in 2021 to USD 222.14 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Construction Equipment Market Analysis Research Report, 2021-2028.” According to our researchers, the global market growth is witnessed with the upsurge in public-private partnerships (PPP), surging industrial, residential, and commercial construction happenings, and escalating government funding in infrastructure expansion.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/construction-equipment-market-100521

Moreover, key players functioning in the market are financing in research & development deeds for enhancement in equipment in order to deliver competent equipment for industries and end-users comprising mining, agriculture, forestry, material handling, waste controlling, and municipal equipment. This is expected to bolster the construction equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Global Players Included in Construction Equipment Market Report

  • AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)

  • Caterpillar Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Komatsu Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd. (Rocester, U.K.)

  • Liebherr Group (Bulle, Switzerland)

  • CNH Industrial N.V. (London, U.K.)

  • Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

  • SANY Group (Beijing, China)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

6.6%

2028 Value Projection

USD 222.14 Billion

Base Year

2020

Construction Equipment Market Size in 2020

USD 133.37 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

120

Segments covered

Equipment Type, Application and Geography

Construction Equipment Market Growth Drivers

Implementation of Innovative Construction Equipment to Navigate Market Growth

Key Players Opt for Next-Gen Construction Equipment to Magnify their Product Collection


COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 to Hinder Fractional or Total Termination of Construction Activities

The building & construction industry is one of the most adversely impacted sectors owing to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Coronavirus pandemic has crippled several commercial undertakings across the globe.

According to the Committee for European Construction Equipment (CECE), the COVID-19 pandemic expansively affected roughly about 60% of the European construction equipment industry. The negative influence is primarily on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Furthermore, as per the report by Association General Contractors of America (AGC), the U.S. construction schemes of approximately USD 160 billion are impacted adversely due to the unfortunate event of pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on construction equipment market growth.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/construction-equipment-market-100521

Additionally, the fractional or comprehensive shutting of constructing places has accordingly harshly affected the equipment leasing industry. Also, major players have arrived on the decision to momentarily shut down their industrial activities across the world in the first quarter of 2020.

For example, in April 2020, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. specified that the company is on the threshold to gradually regulate the manufacturing, assembly line and painting of medium and large sized diggers, hydraulic machineries and medium wheeled loaders at its four plants based in Japan in the months of April and May.

Report Coverage

The report delivers a methodical study of the construction equipment market fragments and extensive analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful assessment of the recent market trends as well as the future prospects is offered in the report. It further shares an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and their role in shaping the construction equipment market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been recently mentioned in the report to aid financiers and business professionals to recognize the risks in a better manner. It focuses on the vital players and their significant strategies to remain in the principal position.

Segmentation

On the basis of equipment type, this market is segregated into earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment and cranes, concrete equipment, road building equipment, civil engineering equipment, crushing and screening equipment, and others. In terms of region, the market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

By application, the construction equipment market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial application segment is predicted to depict progressive growth in the near future owing to growing industrialization and foreign direct investments (FDI) for numerous international manufacturing units in emerging economies.

Drivers and Restraints

Implementation of Innovative Construction Equipment to Navigate Market Growth

Customers across the world are requesting for better fuel-efficient, technologically advanced equipment for boosting constructing activities. Implementation of elevated equipment decreases labour costs, tracing of work done in every phase of development, and further diminishes functioning costs.

Key companies are working relentlessly on extending their business domain by offering products, services or solutions, coupled with fresh values which take complete benefit of Information and Communication Technology and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies.

Furthermore, they are involved in presenting advanced equipment that can not only satisfy customer requirements but also tackle public and ecological issues. Therefore, the end-users are naturally fascinated by these apparatuses. Lately, Black Cat Civil, an Australian company found the Cat Next Gen earthmovers to be a solid counterpart for their technology-based business model.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/construction-equipment-market-100521

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to appear dominant in the market and is likely to hold the largest construction equipment market share during the forecast period. Growth observed in the region is probable to be motivated by the occurrence of online retail amenities, accessibility of machinery on a rental basis, increasing government funds in infrastructure development, augmentation in capital investments.

Europe produced a considerable revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to observe growth owing to rising demand for fresh housing projects, refining engagement levels, and many more. Likewise, as Germany is measured as the home to Europe’s best-performing machine and equipment sector, it is anticipated to have substantial prospects to develop over the forecast period.

The robust existence of key companies such as Caterpillar, and Sany America is assisting the construction equipment market growth in North America. Moreover, the obvious determinations of these companies concerning technological advancements, planned associations, procurements, and emphasis on the aftermarket services are also estimated to sway the market latent in North America.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Opt for Next-Gen Construction Equipment to Magnify their Product Collection

The prominent market frontrunners such as JCB, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu, Liebherr and AB Volvo control the world market, by governing about 40% of the market share. Their authority is owing to the robust customer base of these companies globally, as well as the rising chart of investments for product enlargement. Furthermore, Caterpillar Inc. holds the maximum share in the global construction equipment market, owing to its years of robust market existence and enormous customer pool.

Industry Development

May 2021: Liebherr’s newly pronounced junkyard wagon, TA 230 earned the Red Dot Award for best structure superiority.


Quick Buy - Construction Equipment Market Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100521


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Modular Construction Market Size, Share & COVID-19 impact Analysis, By Type (Permanent Modular Construction, and Relocatable Modular Construction), By Application (Commercial, Healthcare, Education & Institutional, Hospitality, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Baggage Handling System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Destination coded vehicle (DCV), Conveyor), By Technology (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Barcode), By Application (Airport, Railway, Marine), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

HEPA Filters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Air Purifiers, HVAC Filters, Cleanroom Filters, Automotive Filters and Gas Turbine Filters), By End-User (Household, Commercial & Industrial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Continuous Handling Equipment, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Mining, Semiconductors, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Forklift Truck Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), By Application (Mining, Logistics, Construction, Food & Beverage, Natural Resources, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

You can also contact us/follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights/

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/construction-equipment-market-9130


Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) fell 5.1% on Monday amid a clash with European regulators. The European Union's data watchdogs want to better protect its citizens' personal information. Meta Platforms' stock price fell sharply on Monday.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Popped 29% Today

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) had surged 29.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Monday, after the company that this SPAC plans to merge with and take public, Rumble, made a public bid to get Joe Rogan to leave Spotify Technology for Rumble. If you're not familiar with Rumble, check out this quick primer from my colleague Rich Duprey, who explains how Rumble aims to become a platform for artists who've been "canceled" on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Stocks: Hasbro dips on cost pressures, Bumble flat on acquisition news, Alibaba falls, Peloton pops

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss the four stocks they are watching today.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Tru

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise; 4 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Volatile Stock Market Rally

    Dow Jones futures were little changed in the volatile stock market rally. These are four stocks to buy and watch, including Alphabet.

  • Simon Property Group stock slips on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports fourth quarter earnings for Simon Property Group.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Technology stocks had a lousy start to 2022. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. Pandemic winners are getting crushed while energy stocks are surging. Roblox lost 36%, Moderna lost 33%, and Carvana and Shopify lost 30% of their values in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously […]

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Why Rivian Stock Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares went on a bit of a roller coaster ride Monday morning. It wasn't Rivian's financial update that was released, but those of early investors Amazon and Ford Motor Company. Rivian R1T pickup being manufactured at the company's Illinois factory.

  • Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust?

    I retired a few years ago and have a will and power of attorney, a reasonably good-sized net worth, mutual funds, annuities, cash, a home with no mortgage and a long-term health policy. I’ve read about trusts, but I’m still … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.