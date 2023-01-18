U.S. markets closed

Construction Equipment Market Size to Hit $223.1 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read
Chicago, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Equipment Market is estimated to grow from USD 180.4 billion in 2022 to reach USD 223.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. 

Browse in-depth TOC on "Construction Equipment Market"   
470 – Tables
72 – Figures      
486 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 179948937

Report Attributes

Details

Market size value in 2022:

 USD 180.4 Billion

Projected to reach 2027:

 USD 223.1 Billion

CAGR:

 4.3%

Base Year Considered:

 2021

Forecast Period:

 2022-2027

Largest Market:

 Asia Pacific

Region Covered:

Asia Oceania, Europe, North America, and RoW

Segments Covered:

Equipment Type, Equipment Category, Propulsion Type, Power Output, Engine Capacity, Application, and Region

Companies Covered:

Caterpillar (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (China), and SANY Group (China)

The market is expected to witness growth due to the development of public-private capital investments, increase in the number of the commercial projects, and restart of the infrastructure projects sanctioned by governments after the pandemic situation.

Market Dynamics

DRIVER: Growth in infrastructure developments to increase the sale of construction equipment

The Construction Equipment Market has grown gradually after the Covid-19 period due to the resumption of halted construction projects and planned new investments in the construction sector as part of the infrastructure development activities. Some factors influencing the growth of construction equipment manufacturers include investments in infrastructure, residential and commercial infrastructure, and an increment in institutional capital expenditures globally. US, UK, China, and India have increased construction activities in different areas. For instance, the US infrastructure has been under the spotlight. In November 2021, the US government declared an approximately USD 1 trillion plan with 4,300 projects underway with more than USD 110 billion in funding as a part of the infrastructure investment package. Therefore, such planned investments and growing construction activities for infrastructure development would drive the demand for construction equipment during the forecast period

OPPORTUNITY: Trend for the autonomous construction equipment

The Construction Equipment Market is witnessing a lot of technological advancements for more optimized and reliable products. The demand for automated solutions is growing as it helps increase productivity with minimum effort and reduced errors. Autonomous operating technology is gradually gaining popularity in the off-highway operating vehicle segment. Construction work is well-suited for autonomous machinery as the tasks are repetitive, physical, precise, and time sensitive. This is driving the demand for the development of autonomous construction equipment. Manufacturers are developing autonomous construction equipment which works on wireless communication technologies by interfering with radio signals from other equipment, receiving commands, and reporting status. It assures improved safety, increased productivity, and reduced unscheduled maintenance. Therefore, the trend for autonomous construction equipment would create an opportunity for the Construction Equipment Market to develop and grow during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 179948937

The commercial application segment of Construction Equipment Market is estimated to be the largest growing segment

According to MarketsandMarkets statistics, the commercial application segment of Construction Equipment Market is estimated to be the largest growing segment during the forecast period. The growing commercial projects across the globe like the Beijing New International Airport (China), South to North Water Transfer Project (China), the construction of the Mall of Saudi, worth USD 3.2 billion in the city of Riyadh, which is due to be completed by 2022 and such others are projects are creating opportunity for the growth of the Construction Equipment Market.

Asia is estimated to be the largest market for Construction Equipment

Asia is estimated to be the largest market due to significant growth in the construction activities in China, Japan, India, and Indonesia. The region is expected to lead the market by 2027. The Asia Construction Equipment Market is witnessing impressive growth due to the growth in terms of the number of projects such as dams, airports, and hydroelectric projects, due to which many international companies have started their manufacturing plants in this region. Some of the major industry players from Asia are Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), SANY Group (China), and others.

Key Market Players:

The Construction Equipment Market is dominated by giants such as Caterpillar (U.S.), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Deere & Company (U.S.), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (China), SANY Group (China), A.B. Volvo (Sweden), Liebherr (Germany), CNH Industrial N.V (U.K.), Doosan Enerbility (South Korea), JCB (U.K.), Terex Corporation (U.S.), Zoomlion Heavy Industries Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Make an Inquiry:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 179948937

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Electric Construction Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Farm Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Construction & Heavy Equipment Telematics Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Mining Machinery Market - Global Forecast to 2025

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


