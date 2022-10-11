Construction equipment marketplace raises a $17.5M Series A led by Beringea

Back in 2020 I covered how the UK startup Yardlink - which allows construction companies to obtain critical equipment faster than normal equipment rental companies - had raised it’s Seed round. It was basically bringing a digital-first, marketplace approach to an industry normal hide-bound by a slow, centralized hire market.

Two years later, and Yardlink is back with a $17.5m Series A funding round led by Beringea, with participation from Amplifier, and existing investors Speedinvest and FJ Labs.

From its rental roots, the company has now matured into a full-service supply chain management platform, meaning contractors get access to suppliers of tools, equipment, bulk materials, fuel, waste management and other services and materials. All can be sourced, booked, and paid for via the platform.

As YardLink CEO, Neeral Shah said in a statement: “Construction is one of the least digitized industries with over 95% of supply chain transactions still being conducted over the phone, email and pen and paper… YardLink connects construction customers with their supply chain on a single digital platform.”

Commenting, Maria Wagner, Partner at Beringea added: “YardLink has the potential to establish itself as the go-to marketplace for construction supplies.”

Over email, the company also told me that the locality of its supply chain is helping to minimize the carbon footprint of construction projects.

Shah provided trade financing for construction procurement for years, but spotted a gap in the market and launched YardLink in 2018. It now claims to have 3000+ customers.