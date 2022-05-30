U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.71
    +0.64 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.60
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0765
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2635
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6970
    +0.6120 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,354.25
    +1,014.31 (+3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.23
    +32.73 (+5.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.13
    +3.67 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Construction Equipment Rental Market to reach USD 156.8 Billion by 2030 | MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·7 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

Construction Equipment Rental Market 2022 - 2030 - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research

Pune, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Equipment Rental Market by Vendor Assessment, Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Construction Equipment Rental Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Construction Equipment Rental Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a compsetitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Construction Equipment Rental Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Construction Equipment Rental Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Construction Equipment Rental Market.

The construction equipment rental market was valued at USD 108.1 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 156.8 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.46 % during the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

Download Free Sample PDF@ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/8603  


Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Construction Equipment Rental Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Construction Equipment Rental Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Construction Equipment Rental Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

Market Assessment

Technology Assessment

Vendor Assessment

Market Dynamics

Key Innovations

Product Breadth and Capabilities

Trends and Challenges

Adoption Trends and Challenges

Technology Architecture

Drivers and Restrains

Deployment Trends

Competitive Differentiation

Regional and Industry Dynamics

Industry Applications

Price/Performance Analysis

Regulations and Compliance

 

Strategy and Vision


In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45 – Figures

300 – Pages


Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/8603  


Table of Contents                                                                           

1.      INTRODUCTION
1.1.   Market Definition
1.2.   Market Segmentation
1.3.   Geographic Scope
1.4.   Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5.   Currency Used
2.      RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1.   Research Framework
2.2.   Data Collection Technique
2.3.   Data Sources
2.3.1.      Secondary Sources
2.3.2.      Primary Sources
2.4.   Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1.      Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2.      Top-Down Approach
2.5.   Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1.      Market Forecast Model
2.5.2.      Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3.      ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4.      MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1.   Overview
4.2.   Drivers
4.3.   Barriers/Challenges
4.4.   Opportunities
5.      VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.      PRICING ANALYSIS
7.      SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.      MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1.   Global - Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2.   Global - Construction Equipment Rental Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1.      North America Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Segment
8.2.2.      North America Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Country
8.2.2.1.            US
8.2.2.2.            Canada
8.2.3.      Europe Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Segment
8.2.4.      Europe Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Country
8.2.4.1.            Germany
8.2.4.2.            UK
8.2.4.3.            France
8.2.4.4.            Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5.      Asia Pacific Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Segment
8.2.6.      Asia Pacific Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Country
8.2.6.1.            China
8.2.6.2.            Japan
8.2.6.3.            India
8.2.6.4.            Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7.      Rest of the World (ROW) Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Segment
8.2.8.      Rest of the World (ROW) Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Country
8.2.8.1.            Latin America
8.2.8.2.            Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Read Overview of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/construction-equipment-rental-market-8603

Construction Equipment Rental Market 2022 - 2030 - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research
                     

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

  • What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

  • What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

  • What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

  • How can we accelerate our bidding process?

  • What is the potential of the Construction Equipment Rental Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Construction Equipment Rental Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Construction Equipment Rental Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Construction Equipment Rental Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Construction Equipment Rental Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Construction Equipment Rental Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Construction Equipment Rental Market?

  • What is the potential of the Construction Equipment Rental Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing  the demand in the Construction Equipment Rental Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete  and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Check the Discount on this Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/discount/8603  


Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Construction Equipment Rental Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Construction Equipment Rental Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Construction Equipment Rental Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett bought nearly $5 billion worth of HP shares ⁠— here's why you might want to ride his coattails

    When Buffett buys, the market listens.

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • Genius Ways to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Rallying After China Moves to Ease Lockdown Measures

    Shares in Alibaba JD.com NIO and other Chinese companies surged on Monday following news that Covid-19 lockdown measures that have spurred a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy would be eased. U.S. markets are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day, but Alibaba (ticker: BABA) Hong Kong-listed stock surged 4.3%. “The devil is in the detail of course,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at broker Oanda.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • Lumber Prices Slump With Rising Interest Rates

    Prices have fallen more than 50% since March, when the Fed began raising borrowing costs to slow inflation.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Rally Extends Gains; Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • Barbara Corcoran on Elon Musk: 'I’d like to zip him in a Ziploc bag'

    Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran didn't mince words when asked about Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's recent behavior.

  • When Not Just Any Dividend Stock Will Do

    If we can find high-quality stocks with high dividend yields, all the better. In this article, we'll take a look at three high-yield stocks that are also attractive on a total return basis. The company targets the lower end of the market with smaller, more attainable single-family homes in 15 states in the U.S. In addition, it has a mortgage-origination business for its homebuyers, insurance coverage for the homes it sells, and related products and services.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Artificial intelligence is a massive growth sector, and these companies are harnessing its potential.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Global Stocks, U.S. Futures Move Higher on Memorial Day—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    U.S. trading will resume on Tuesday following the Memorial Day holiday. Overseas markets are moving higher.

  • 10 Reasons Warren Buffett Is Such a Successful Investor

    The simplicity and transparency of the Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy has led to an average annual return of 20.1% over 57 years.

  • How can I ease into stocks as the market regains its footing? Try these 'building block' dividend plays yielding 3%-plus with upside to boot

    Beginner investor? Give your portfolio a prudent head start.

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, resolving dispute

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, ending a contract dispute between the two firms, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

  • The 2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Technology stocks are having a forgettable 2022, as the 28% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index shows, with investors choosing to dump high-growth, richly valued companies amid surging inflation, geopolitical instability in Europe, and rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are two such tech stocks that are worth buying following pullbacks, as they are on track to win big from lucrative trends. Let's look at the reasons why buying these two stocks right now could help set up investors' portfolios for long-term gains.

  • Stocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US futures advanced after China eased some virus curbs and Wall Street had its best week since November 2020. Euro-area bonds tumbled after inflation prints surprised to the upside.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerStocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets WrapWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionChina i