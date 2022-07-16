Construction Equipment Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 28.86 Billion from 2019-2024, Pricing Analysis, Policy & Regulatory Landscape, and Market Trends & Developments

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Construction Equipment Rental Market is a part of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks industry. The global construction machinery and heavy trucks market was valued at $257.97 billion in 2020. The parent market covers a variety of product categories including heavy-duty trucks, heavy earthmoving equipment, compact earthmoving equipment, road construction and compaction equipment, crushing and screening equipment, concrete equipment, civil engineering equipment, lifting equipment, and other related equipment. Technavio calculates the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks, heavy earthmoving equipment, compact earthmoving equipment, road construction and compaction equipment, crushing and screening equipment, concrete equipment, civil engineering equipment, lifting equipment, and other related equipment, and trading companies and distributors. The market includes revenue generated from the sales of spare parts. Moreover, the construction equipment rental market value is set to grow by USD 28.86 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Equipment Rental Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The increased investment in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global construction equipment rental market.

The growth in the adoption of automation will fuel the global construction equipment rental market growth.

The brexit to impact end-user industries is a major challenge for the global construction equipment rental market growth.

Some of the Top Players of the Construction Equipment Rental Market:

Caterpillar Inc.

Cramo Plc

HERC HOLDINGS INC.

Jungheinrich AG

KION GROUP AG

Komatsu Ltd.

LOXAM SAS

Sarens Bestuur NV

Toyota Industries Corp.

United Rentals Inc.

The construction equipment rental market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as distinguishing the products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Split by Product

Construction Equipment Rental Market Split by Geography

Imperative Insights on the Following Aspects:

What was the size of the global construction equipment rental industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global construction equipment rental industry in 2024?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction equipment rental industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global construction equipment rental market?

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the construction equipment rental market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the construction equipment rental market includes – Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound Logistics, Marketing and Sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation.

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 caused disruption in the construction equipment rental market in North America owing to a halt in construction activities due to mass lockdown imposed by governments of the region. Also, shortage of manpower and finances to keep construction projects running. However, the lifting of lockdowns has let resuming of construction projects which will help the market to recover during the forecast.

Construction Equipment Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 28.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Plc, HERC HOLDINGS INC., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., LOXAM SAS, Sarens Bestuur NV, Toyota Industries Corp., and United Rentals Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

