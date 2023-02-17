Construction equipment rental market size to grow at a CAGR oF 5.17% by 2027: Growth opportunities led by Aktio Corp. and Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction equipment rental market size is forecast to increase by USD 31,466.43 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.17%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the construction equipment rental market was valued at USD 88,840.06 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increased investment in infrastructure, high initial investment and maintenance costs, and increasing penetration of rental equipment. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Equipment Rental Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aktio Corp., Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd., Briggs Equipment, Byrne Equipment Rental, Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Oy, Finning International Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., HSS ProService Ltd., Kanamoto Co. Ltd., Kwipped Inc., LGH, Loxam, Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd., Sarens NV, Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC, Titan Machinery, United Rentals Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, and Komatsu Ltd.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (ECRCE and MHE), type (ICE and electric), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

ECRCE

What are the key data covered in this construction equipment rental market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction equipment rental market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the construction equipment rental market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the construction equipment rental industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction equipment rental market vendors

Construction Equipment Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31,466.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aktio Corp., Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd., Briggs Equipment, Byrne Equipment Rental, Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Oy, Finning International Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., HSS ProService Ltd., Kanamoto Co. Ltd., Kwipped Inc., LGH, Loxam, Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd., Sarens NV, Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC, Titan Machinery, United Rentals Inc., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, and Komatsu Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global construction equipment rental market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 ECRCE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 MHE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 ICE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Associated Equipment Rentals Pvt. Ltd.

12.4 Briggs Equipment

12.5 Byrne Equipment Rental

12.6 Caterpillar Inc.

12.7 Cramo Oy

12.8 Finning International Inc.

12.9 Herc Rentals Inc.

12.10 HSS ProService Ltd.

12.11 Kanamoto Co. Ltd.

12.12 Komatsu Ltd.

12.13 Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH

12.14 Loxam

12.15 Sarens NV

12.16 Titan Machinery

12.17 United Rentals Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

