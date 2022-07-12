With Construction and Industrial Infrastructure on the Boom, the Photoinitiator Market to grow on a Grand Note, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR

The Oil & Gas Vertical Dominates the Photoinitiator Market Due To Need to Measure Liquid & Air Pressure and the Status Quo Is Expected To Remain the Same Even Going Forward

Seoul, South Korea, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has published its latest report called “Photoinitiator Market”, which says that the global Photoinitiator market would be worth US$ 1.86b Billion in 2022 and clock a CAGR of 8.2% between 2022 and 2032. With adhesives, coatings, and composites being increasingly consumed, Fact.MR is stating that stupendous growth of photoinitiator market would happen in the forecast period.



Photoinitiators are cost-effective, as far as process of synthesis is concerned. This does make them one of the most-preferred choices in end-use applications. As such, the Photoinitiator market is expected to reach US$ 4 Bn by the year 2032.

For Critical Insights on Photoinitiator Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=488

The procurement of chemicals involved in photoinitiator manufacturing and the high cost of the equipment involved are factors that are expected to have a restraining effect on the overall market growth. Moreover, security concerns over the use of toxic chemicals that are harmful to human health are also expected to slow down the manufacturing process.

Which Regions Should Photoinitiator Suppliers Target?

“Asia Pacific Leads Demand for Photoinitiators”

Industrialization has increased exponentially in the APAC region over the past few years and this trend is expected to rife throughout the forecast period. Rapidly evolving construction, electronic manufacturing, and automotive manufacturing industries are expected to favour photoinitiator market potential in this region.

The growth in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be led by China and India across the forecast period owing to rising support from the government to bolster the manufacturing sector and boost economic development.

Story continues

China currently accounts for a dominant market share of 31% and accounts for a revenue total of US$ 577 million in 2022. Presence of robust manufacturing facilities and supportive government initiatives to boost photoinitiator market growth in the country throughout the forecast period.

To learn more about Photoinitiator Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=488

Key Segments Covered in Photoinitiator Industry Survey

Photoinitiator Market by Type :



Free Radical

Cationic



Photoinitiator Market by End-use Industry :



Adhesives

Inks Coatings Others



Photoinitiator Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe APAC MEA







Market Developments

Organic growth is on the agenda of key players in the Photoinitiator market. Customization is another factor doing the rounds.

• California-based T3DP has come up with an innovative 3D printer, which is expected to twice or thrice enhance power output of the solar cells. A photoswitchable photoinitiator is used for directing polymerization, that too at intersection of the two diverse wavelengths for creating 3D component of higher resolution.

• IGM Resins, in August 2020, did announce launching its new-fangled photoinitiator manufacturing plant at Anqing (China). The basic purpose of this expansion was to increase its presence in the market of the Asia-Pacific for the photoinitiators.

• Eutec Chemical Co., Ltd., in April 2021, inked an agreement with Eustar Functional Material Technology, Inc. with the objective of introducing additives for nucleating systems, blue light absorbers, particularly for electronic and automotive industries.

• Lambson Ltd., in October 2019, was acquired by Arkema.

Get Customization on Photoinitiator Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=488

Key players in Photoinitiator Market

IGM Resins

Tronly

Eutec

Lambson

Hongtai

Arkema

Gurun

BASF

JKT

Tronly

Key Takeaways from Photoinitiator Market Study

Europe holds 22% of the overall market share.

Germany and Italy lead the Photoinitiator market for Europe.

North America holds more than 20%% of the market share.

Eco-friendly photoinitiators to be the future trend.

Being Water-soluble to be the unique selling point of photoinitiators.



About the Industrial Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial Goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Industrial Goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Energy Storage Systems Market- Consumption of energy storage systems is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The global energy storage systems market stands at US$ 45.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 73.8 billion by the end of 2031.

Function Generators Market- The global function generators market is expected to hold a market value of US$ 1.53 Billion in 2022, against US$ 1.44 Billion in 2021, with a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.25%. The rising adoption of high-performing devices for aerospace and defense and government services is anticipated to hike the revenue to US$ 2.4 Billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Wind Turbine Generator Market- Global sales of wind turbine generators have reached US$ 21 billion in 2022, and are set to top US$ 35.4 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the next ten years. Demand for wind turbine generators across the world stood at around US$ 19.7 billion in valuation in 2021, accounting for 6% share of the global wind turbine market in terms of value.

Lifting Accessories Market- The global lifting accessories market has reached a valuation of US$ 458.1 million in 2022. Detailed industry analysis has revealed that revenue from the sales of lifting accessories is expected to climb to US$ 801.5 million by 2032, with the market expanding at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the 2022-2032 assessment period.

U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market- Vacuum pump sales in the United States reach a value of US$ 1.7 billion in 2021. The U.S. vacuum pumps market is projected to rise at 6.6% CAGR to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.43 billion by the end of 2032.

Transfer Membrane Market- From 2022 to 2032, consumption of transfer membranes is projected to increase at a CAGR of 1.7%. At present, the global transfer membrane market stands at US$ 191.1 million and is predicted to reach a market valuation of US$ 226.3 million by the end of 2032.

Intralogistics Market- The global Intralogistics market is likely to be valued at US$ 98.18 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 85 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 15.5%. From 2022 to 2032, Intralogistics sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 15.5% to reach a value of US$ 415 Billion by the end of 2032.

Europe Vacuum Pumps Market- Vacuum pumps sales across Europe are estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 4.23 billion by the end of 2032, up from US$ 2.3 billion in 2022, with the market growing at an impressive CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast years 2022-2032. The top 5 manufacturers in the Europe vacuum pumps market account for around 41% market share.

Fuel Storage Containers Market- The global fuel storage containers market was valued at US$ 25 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 26.13 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 4.5% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 40.57 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Biodetectors and Accessories Market- The biodetectors and accessories market is predicted to grow at a steady CAGR of 12.6% during the projected period of 2022 to 2032. The biodetectors and accessories market size is estimated to be worth approximately US$ 47.1 Billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 12.7 Billion in 2021.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



