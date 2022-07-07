U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,891.15
    +46.07 (+1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,287.05
    +249.37 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,585.26
    +223.41 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.33
    +40.79 (+2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.05
    +5.52 (+5.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.20
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.08 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0157
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0110
    +0.0980 (+3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    +0.0085 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0300
    +0.1150 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,058.32
    +777.34 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.35
    +15.03 (+3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Construction Industry Global Report 2022: Featuring Key Players China State Construction Engineering, Skanska, Bouygues & Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global construction industry is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 trillion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing housing starts and rising infrastructure due to the increasing urbanization and the growing population.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the construction industry include increasing demand for green construction to reduce carbon footprint, bridge lock-up device systems to enhance the life of structures, building information systems for efficient building management, and the use of fiber-reinforced polymer composites for the rehabilitation of aging structures.

A total of 75 figures/charts and 54 tables are provided in this 168-page report to help in your business decisions. The study includes the construction industry size and forecast for the global construction industry through 2023 segmented by type and region, as follows:

Construction Industry by Type [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

  • Residential

  • Non-Residential

  • Healthcare

  • Education

  • Hospitality

  • Retail

  • Office

  • Others

  • Infrastructure

  • Transport Infrastructure

  • Roads and Bridges

  • Power and Energy

  • Water and Wastewater

  • Others

Construction Industry by Region [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Russia

  • Spain

  • Italy

APAC

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

ROW

  • Brazil

  • United Arab Emirates

Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

  • Market size estimates: Global construction industry size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

  • Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

  • Segmentation analysis: Global construction industry market size by various applications such as type in terms of value and volume shipment.

  • Regional analysis: Global construction industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

  • Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of construction in the global construction industry.

  • Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of construction in the global construction industry.

  • Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Construction Industry Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Construction Industry by Type
3.3.1: Residential
3.3.2: Non-Residential
3.3.3: Infrastructure

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Construction Industry by Region
4.2: North American Construction Industry
4.2.1: Market by Type: Residential, Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others), and
4.3: European Construction Industry
4.4: APAC Construction Industry
4.5: ROW Construction Industry

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Geographical Reach
5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Cost Structure Analysis
6.1: Cost of Goods Sold
6.2: SG&A
6.3: EBITDA Margin

7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Industry by Type
7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Industry by Region
7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Construction Industry
7.3: Strategic Analysis
7.3.1: Emerging Projects in the Global Construction Industry by Major Players
7.3.2: Certification and Licensing
7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Construction Industry
7.3.4: Technology Development

8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Companies Mentioned

  • China State Construction Engineering Corporation

  • China Railway Group Limited

  • VINCI SA

  • China Railway Construction Corp. Limited

  • Metallurgical Corporation of China

  • HOCHTIEF AG

  • Bouygues SA

  • Skanska AB

  • Obayashi Corporation

  • Grupo ACS

  • Pulte Group, Inc.

  • D.R. Horton, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thuxpa

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-industry-global-report-2022-featuring-key-players-china-state-construction-engineering-skanska-bouygues--others-301582340.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and Cohen’s hedge fund history, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Because of the Russian […]

  • Tycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- By 2:08 p.m. Shanghai time on March 8, it was clear that Xiang Guangda’s giant bet on a fall in nickel prices was going spectacularly wrong.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireGood Luck Making It to Your Vacation This SummerFutur

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Fed Minutes Reveal This; EV Stock Explodes On Guidance; Apple Stock Vaults

    The Dow Jones rallied after the latest Fed Minutes were released. Tesla stock fell even as a rival EV play soared. Apple stock popped.

  • Ford's June Sales Disappoint

    The automaker's domestic deliveries skyrocketed year over year last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • It’s time to buy the selloff in energy stocks, starting with these 4 names

    Now the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (XOP) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are down 27% to 36% from their 2022 peaks – official bear-market territory. Now three factors suggest another strong move ahead for energy names, believes Cook: decent underlying fundamentals, good valuations and solid cash flows. Goldman Sachs predicts large-cap energy stocks will gain 30% or more through the end of the year and that its buy-rated stocks could be up 40% or more.

  • China’s Steel Industry Sounds the Alarm Over Crisis Conditions

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel mills are sounding the alarm over crisis conditions in the industry as margins plunge due to weak demand. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Musk Fathered Children With Neuralink Employee, Report SaysUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarThe starkest

  • Micron Sees Massive AI Opportunities Ahead

    The trend to incorporate artificial intelligence into companies' operations presents a chance for next-level growth for Micron.

  • Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen Love These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen love. If you want to see more favorite stocks of the prominent hedge fund managers, click Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen Love These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, and Steve Cohen of Point72 Asset Management are perhaps […]

  • Qatar Airways' Boeing 737 deal has lapsed, UK court told

    Qatar Airways has indicated that a provisional agreement to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets has lapsed, Boeing's rival Airbus said in a court document released on Thursday. The deal, signed in Washington in January, is part of a series of inter-locking agreements caught up in a London court dispute between Airbus and the Gulf carrier over a larger jet. Airbus requested a copy of the Boeing 737 MAX agreement after the airline brought it up as part of its bid for compensation for damage to the A350, now worth $1.4 billion.

  • 10 Industrial Stocks That Are Must Buys According to Caxton Associates

    In this article we present the list of 10 industrial stocks that are ‘must buys’ according to Caxton Associates. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Industrial Stocks That Are Must Buys According to Caxton Associates. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), and Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) are some of the must-buy industrial stocks […]

  • Costco Raises Two Key Food-Court Prices (But Not Hot Dogs)

    The Costco warehouse club has been hesitant to pass on price increases to customers, but two popular menu items in its food court now cost more.

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Intel starts construction at New Albany semiconductor campus

    Intel Corp. began early construction work at its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor complex Friday. Construction is slated to occur Mondays-Saturdays on the site for about three years, with operations coming online in 2025, according to an update shared by a task force consisting of the Licking County Port Authority, Grow Licking County and the Licking County Chamber of Commerce. The complex will occupy about 900 acres of land in New Albany and is expected bring tens of thousands of jobs to the area, including construction jobs and roles at ancillary businesses.

  • Why Tesla's Stock Is Inching Higher Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were gaining ground today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be pushing the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher on positive comments about the EV industry from Volkswagen's CEO. Additionally, investors had a generally optimistic view of stocks today following the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its latest meeting.

  • Russia Targets Europe With a Commodity Weapon: Kazakh Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has found another weapon to use against European countries supporting Ukraine -- Kazakhstan’s crude -- and it will cost him almost nothing, writes Bloomberg oil strategist Julian Lee.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Y

  • Copper Is Flashing a Recession Warning

    The copper market is attuned to the Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, rising inventories, and the possibility of recession.

  • Peloton boosts staff pay, retailers tell shoppers to keep returns, penguins reject cheap fish at aquarium

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi discuss three other trending news stories today.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $96 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Samsung leads chip stock comeback

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down the chart of the day.

  • The PC sales boom has finally gone bust, and chip stocks are taking the hit

    A drop in PC shipments is coming for the chip market.