Construction Industry Global Report 2022: Featuring Key Players China State Construction Engineering, Skanska, Bouygues & Others

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global construction industry is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 trillion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing housing starts and rising infrastructure due to the increasing urbanization and the growing population.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the construction industry include increasing demand for green construction to reduce carbon footprint, bridge lock-up device systems to enhance the life of structures, building information systems for efficient building management, and the use of fiber-reinforced polymer composites for the rehabilitation of aging structures.



A total of 75 figures/charts and 54 tables are provided in this 168-page report to help in your business decisions. The study includes the construction industry size and forecast for the global construction industry through 2023 segmented by type and region, as follows:

Construction Industry by Type [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

Residential

Non-Residential

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Retail

Office

Others

Infrastructure

Transport Infrastructure

Roads and Bridges

Power and Energy

Water and Wastewater

Others

Construction Industry by Region [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Spain

Italy

APAC

China

Japan

India

ROW

Brazil

United Arab Emirates

Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global construction industry size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global construction industry market size by various applications such as type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global construction industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of construction in the global construction industry.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of construction in the global construction industry.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Construction Industry Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Construction Industry by Type

3.3.1: Residential

3.3.2: Non-Residential

3.3.3: Infrastructure



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Construction Industry by Region

4.2: North American Construction Industry

4.2.1: Market by Type: Residential, Non-Residential (Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Office, and Others), and

4.3: European Construction Industry

4.4: APAC Construction Industry

4.5: ROW Construction Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Industry by Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Industry by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Construction Industry

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: Emerging Projects in the Global Construction Industry by Major Players

7.3.2: Certification and Licensing

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Construction Industry

7.3.4: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

Companies Mentioned

China State Construction Engineering Corporation

China Railway Group Limited

VINCI SA

China Railway Construction Corp. Limited

Metallurgical Corporation of China

HOCHTIEF AG

Bouygues SA

Skanska AB

Obayashi Corporation

Grupo ACS

Pulte Group, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thuxpa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-industry-global-report-2022-featuring-key-players-china-state-construction-engineering-skanska-bouygues--others-301582340.html

SOURCE Research and Markets