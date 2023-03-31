Construction Lubricants Global Market Report 2023: High Growth of Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa Region Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Construction Lubricants Market

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil), Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Gear Oil, ATF, Grease, Compressor Oil), Equipment (Earthmoving, Material Handling, Heavy Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The construction lubricants market is projected to grow from USD 9.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 10.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Construction lubricants are widely used in the construction and mining industries. It is used in various construction equipment, including bulldozers, dump trucks, draglines, scrapers & shovels, and other heavy equipment. It consists of additives and base oil that are mixed together. These lubricants help the bulky equipment carry out their tasks in extreme conditions, such as dirt & water contamination and excessive wear & tear.

Mineral oil segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2021

This is attributed to the fact that mineral oil-based construction lubricants are cheaper than synthetic oil-based construction lubricants. Mineral oil costs are 40% - 50% less than synthetic oil. Thus, mineral oil is broadly used in price-sensitive regions like the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. However, the mineral oil segment is projected to register slower growth in developed regions due to growing environmental concerns and government regulations.

The hydraulic fluid segment held the second-largest market share in the construction lubricants market.

The growth of the hydraulic fluid segment in the construction lubricants market is attributed to the huge demand from the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa region and its growing construction industry. This high growth is because of the increased consumption of hydraulic fluid in developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea. Rising private and government spending on infrastructural development projects is one of the major factors driving the market.

North America is expected to account for the second-largest market share in 2021.

North America was the second-largest construction lubricants market, in terms of value, in 2021. The growth is attributed to the advanced infrastructural construction and government support in commercial and residential projects that fuel the construction lubricants market in North America. The growing number of construction projects in Mexico and the US and the need to renovate infrastructure in Canada is expected to boost the demand for construction lubricants in this region. The strong foothold of the construction equipment manufacturers is driving the market in North America.

The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the construction lubricants market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C Leve l- 35%, Director Level - 25%, Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 30%, Middle East - 5%, and South America - 5%

The key players profiled in the report include Shell plc (UK), ExxonMobil Corporation(US), BP p.l.c. (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), TotalEnergies SE (France), Sinopec Corp. (China), FUCHS Petrolub SE (Germany), and Petronas (Malaysia), among others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Growth of Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa Region

Growing Demand for High-Quality Lubricants

Rise in Automation in Construction Industry

Restraints

Technological Advancements

Opportunities

Development of Zinc-Free (Ashless) Lubricants

Leveraging the E-Commerce Industry to Increase Customer Reach

Challenges

Rising Raw Material Prices

Maintaining Product Quality and Stringent Environmental Norms by Governments

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $10.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Construction Lubricants Market, by Base Oil

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mineral Oil

7.3 Synthetic Oil

8 Construction Lubricants Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hydraulic Fluid

8.3 Engine Oil

8.4 Gear Oil

8.5 Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF)

8.6 Grease

8.7 Compressor Oil

8.8 Others

9 Construction Lubricants Market, by Equipment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Earthmoving Equipment

9.3 Material Handling Equipment

9.4 Heavy Construction Vehicles

9.5 Others

10 Construction Lubricants Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Addinol Lube Oil GmbH

Bel-Ray Company, LLC.

BP P.L.C.

Chevron Corporation

Dyade Lubricants

Eneos Holdings, Inc.

ENI S.P.A.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Kluber Lubrication

Liqui Moly GmbH

Lubriplate Lubricants Company

Lukoil

Morris Lubricants

Penrite Oil Company

Pertamina

Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.

Petronas

Phillips 66

Sasol Limited

Shell plc

Sinopec Corp.

Totalenergies SE

US Lubricants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ts21uw

