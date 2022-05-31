U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.50
    -14.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,046.00
    -112.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,660.00
    -17.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.90
    -7.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.75
    +3.68 (+3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.50
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.24 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    -0.0042 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.65
    +0.15 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2611
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9040
    +0.2840 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,535.42
    +895.70 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.90
    +61.40 (+9.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,626.79
    +26.73 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Construction Machinery Market - 51% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Increased Investment in Infrastructure|Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 31.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor driving growth in the construction machinery market is the increased investment in infrastructure. The demand for construction machinery is growing due to the increasing investment in infrastructure projects across the world. Governments across the world are investing significantly in the development of sports infrastructure and facilities. For instance -The 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar is increasing construction spending in the Middle Eastern regions. The spending on capital-intensive projects and infrastructure development is expected to grow significantly in the next decade, which will augment the growth of the global construction machinery market during the forecast period. Some construction projects were on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions and norms. However, governments across the world are looking forward to investing in healthcare infrastructure and building hospitals.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know about the other drivers along with the challenges -Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Construction Machinery Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Construction Machinery Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Construction Machinery Market: Product Landscape

The construction machinery market share growth in the earthmoving machinery segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing investment in the infrastructure industry to improve facilities in the government and private sectors is providing growth opportunities for the vendors in the earthmoving machinery segment of the market in focus. The rapid growth in urbanization, especially in developing countries, will lead to an increase in the number of megacities during the forecast period.

Construction Machinery Market: Geography Landscape

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for construction machinery in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of projects such as roads, dams, airports, and others will facilitate the construction machinery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment -Download a  sample now!

Construction Machinery Market: Vendor Analysis

The construction machinery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The construction machinery market report offers information on several market vendors that include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Terex Corp. among others.

  • AB Volvo - This company offers excavators, wheel loaders, articulated haulers, rigid haulers, asphalt pavers, and compactors.

  • To know about all the major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

  • The concrete machinery market share is expected to increase by USD 7.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. Download a sample now!

  • The construction equipment rental market share is expected to increase by USD 28.86 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12%. Download a sample now!

Construction Machinery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 31.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.97

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Terex Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

 

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Earthmoving machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Material handling machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Concrete and road construction machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Other machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AB Volvo

  • 10.4 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 10.5 CNH Industrial NV

  • 10.6 Deere & Co.

  • 10.7 Doosan Bobcat Inc.

  • 10.8 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 J

  • Bamford Excavators Ltd 118

  • Komatsu Ltd 120

  • Liebherr-International AG 122

  • Terex Corp 124

  • Appendix 126

  • Scope of the report 127

  • Currency conversion rates for US$ 128

  • Research methodology 130

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-machinery-market---51-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-driven-by-the-increased-investment-in-infrastructuretechnavio-301557296.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • HPE announces world's fastest supercomputer

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. on Monday said it has developed the world's fastest supercomputer, Frontier, in partnership with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory. At 1.1 exaflops, Frontier makes over 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 (or one billion-billion) calculations per second.

  • Yields Jump, Stocks Waver as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slipped and Treasuries sold off across the curve Tuesday as oil jumped, adding to worries about how aggressive central banks will need to be to rein in inflation without derailing growth.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for F

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers...

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip growth stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks to buy on the dip, click 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Stock markets have been in the red almost consistently since the beginning of 2022, with benchmarks like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, […]

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • Cruise Stocks Have Sunk. Only 2 Have Seen Large Insider Buys.

    Carnival (ticker: CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have seen shares take on water year to date, falling 31%, 24%, and 22%, respectively. New Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty, who took the wheel in January, told us earlier this month: “For the most part, the U.S. consumer and the European consumer have regained their momentum since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.” As noted, though, among the cruise lines, only one insider at Norwegian—the smallest of the three by market value—has bought stock this year.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Market Rally Extends Gains, Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Yuan-Ruble Trading Surges as America’s Rivals Rebuff Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The emerging multi-polar world now includes foreign-exchange markets -- as China and Russia, the biggest challengers to U.S. supremacy, boost direct trading between their currencies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averag

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment Management, co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, has made changes in its U.S.-traded investments.

  • How Much Of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Do Institutions Own?

    The big shareholder groups in Ocugen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCGN ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Fly