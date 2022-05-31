Construction Machinery Market - 51% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Increased Investment in Infrastructure|Technavio

NEW YORK , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction machinery market size is expected to grow by USD 31.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor driving growth in the construction machinery market is the increased investment in infrastructure. The demand for construction machinery is growing due to the increasing investment in infrastructure projects across the world. Governments across the world are investing significantly in the development of sports infrastructure and facilities. For instance -The 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar is increasing construction spending in the Middle Eastern regions. The spending on capital-intensive projects and infrastructure development is expected to grow significantly in the next decade, which will augment the growth of the global construction machinery market during the forecast period. Some construction projects were on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions and norms. However, governments across the world are looking forward to investing in healthcare infrastructure and building hospitals.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Construction Machinery Market: Product Landscape

The construction machinery market share growth in the earthmoving machinery segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing investment in the infrastructure industry to improve facilities in the government and private sectors is providing growth opportunities for the vendors in the earthmoving machinery segment of the market in focus. The rapid growth in urbanization, especially in developing countries, will lead to an increase in the number of megacities during the forecast period.

Construction Machinery Market: Geography Landscape

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for construction machinery in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of projects such as roads, dams, airports, and others will facilitate the construction machinery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Construction Machinery Market: Vendor Analysis

The construction machinery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The construction machinery market report offers information on several market vendors that include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Terex Corp. among others.

AB Volvo - This company offers excavators, wheel loaders, articulated haulers, rigid haulers, asphalt pavers, and compactors.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Construction Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 31.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Terex Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

