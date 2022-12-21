Construction machinery market: Growth opportunities led by AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc, Deere and Co - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction machinery market size is forecast to increase by USD 41.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by increased investment in infrastructure, expanding manufacturing and distribution facilities, and new product launches.

Technavio categorizes the global construction machinery market as a part of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market, within the global capital goods market. The parent market covers a variety of product categories, including heavy-duty trucks, heavy earthmoving equipment, compact earthmoving equipment, road construction, and compaction equipment, crushing and screening equipment, concrete equipment, civil engineering equipment, lifting equipment, and other related equipment.

The market is segmented by application (commercial, residential, and infrastructure), product (earthmoving machinery, material handling machinery, concrete and road construction machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Commercial: The commercial segment includes structures that are used for business, including stores, hotels, restaurants, offices, industrial buildings, schools, and hospitals. This market is anticipated to expand as both developed and developing economies are anticipated to make significant investments throughout the forecast period. During the projected period, expansion in the commercial sector will support growth in the global market for construction machines. Globally, the number of employees and office spaces has increased due to of the emergence of multinational corporations. A major factor driving the demand for construction equipment in commercial areas is the growth in technical and business parks, which is projected to continue during the projected period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Manitou Group, SANY Group, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., XCMG Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and CNH Industrial NV

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this construction machinery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction machinery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the construction machinery market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the construction machinery market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction machinery market vendors

Construction Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 183 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 41.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Manitou Group, SANY Group, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., XCMG Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and CNH Industrial NV Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Construction Machinery Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Earthmoving machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Material handling machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Concrete and road construction machinery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Volvo

12.4 Caterpillar Inc.

12.5 CNH Industrial NV

12.6 Deere and Co.

12.7 Doosan Bobcat Inc.

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

12.9 Hyundai Motor Co.

12.10 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

12.11 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.12 Kobe Steel Ltd.

12.13 Komatsu Ltd.

12.14 Liebherr International AG

12.15 Manitou Group

12.16 SANY Group

12.17 Terex Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

