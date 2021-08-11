U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.25
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,161.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,986.25
    -58.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.60
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.26
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.97
    +0.25 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7790
    +0.2390 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,188.03
    +180.04 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,150.26
    +907.58 (+373.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.94
    +31.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Construction management platform Remato raises $1.7M Seed from Passion Capital

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Small and medium-sized construction businesses in Europe and the US tend not to be run on digital platforms, leaving a $1.6 trillion industry relatively untouched. publicly-listed Procore (NYSE: PCOR) is the go-to platform for large general contractors, but newer startups are going for this SMB construction market such as Sitemax, Sitemate, Fieldlens and Fieldwire.

Now, the Remato construction management platform is joining them with a $1.7 million seed investment round, led by London-based Passion Capital.

Additional investors in the financing round include founders and early team members of Pipedrive along with venture funds Superangel, Lemonade Stand, Spring Capital, and Kaamos Group – a long-standing property developer and general contractor. The new investment brings Remato’s total funding up to $2.5 million. Remato currently has customers in the Nordics and Baltics.

Founded in 2018, Remato says its platform allows field contractors to plan and manage budgets, labor, materials, and equipment on one app. The company says it is growing steadily at 10-15% MoM with a mobile-first user experience and now has 1,700 daily active users.

Co-founder and CEO Madis Lehtmets said: “The construction industry needs simplicity and modern design to achieve the mass adoption of software. We believe that user experience should be much more of a priority, as frontline adoption depends on it. It helps the traditionally low-tech industry to go fully digital.”

Eileen Burbidge, Partner at Passion Capital, said: “We’re very excited to be working with Remato. Their traction to date clearly validates the need for digital user experiences and platforms for the massive construction sector, which comprises 10% of the global economy. We look forward to supporting the team’s ambitions in the UK, across the rest of Europe, and North America.”

Recommended Stories

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Dow Jones Futures: $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Lifts Dow, S&P 500 To Highs As Micron Hits Growth; IPOs Upstart, FuboTV Are Big Earnings Movers

    Micron hit growth but steel, financials and more led the S&P 500 to a new high as the Senate OK's a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. IPOs Upstart, FuboTV are earnings movers.

  • What stocks and sectors will benefit from the infrastructure bill?

    What assets are set to score a boost after the Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package with broad bipartisan support Tuesday, putting it on track to possibly be passed by the House and be signed into law by President Joe Biden?

  • Moderna, BioNTech Record Rally Loses Steam on Biotech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE backed off recent record-setting highs amid a slump in biotech stocks Tuesday.Moderna’s shares whipsawed and fell 5.7%, the most in three months, amid a broader selloff in tech and healthcare stocks. They briefly breached $200 billion in market value earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Biotech Index, which Moderna has a nearly 15% weighting on, dropped 1.6%, the steepest decline in more than two weeks.Prior to today’s slump, the

  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    On today's call, we will hear from Ran Poliakine, chairman of the board and chief executive officer; and Itzhak Maayan, chief financial officer. The definitive agreement with USARAD may not be entered into on terms or in the time frame currently contemplated.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged 25% in July

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.

  • Why Shares of Fulgent Genetics Are Plunging Today

    Shares of coronavirus testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are down 16.2% to $91.98 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. Fulgent derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from coronavirus testing.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Popped and Then Dropped Today

    Investors initially cheered better-than-expected second-quarter revenue, but the surge didn't last.

  • Skillz Still a Player, Following Deep Correction

    Skillz stock has been among the biggest under-performers in the last six months. During this period, the stock of this mobile game platform has declined by 73%. The sustained decline has resulted from a few negative business developments. However, a potential reversal in key growth metrics seems likely. SKLZ stock therefore looks interesting for a rally. The trend in monthly active users is the biggest reasons for the stock trending lower. For Q1 2021, the company reported 2.7 million monthly ac

  • Fisker is ‘electric vehicle architect,’ Morgan Stanley says, boosting stock

    Fisker Inc. stock jumped nearly 20% on Tuesday after a boost from Morgan Stanley, which said the electric-car maker is the rare EV startup likely to launch its vehicles on time and that the stock has room to more than double in a year's time.