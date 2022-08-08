Construction Management Software Market Share to grow by USD 1.13 billion, Driven by Increasing Requirements for Large-scale Project Management - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction management software market share is set to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.51% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Technavio categorizes the construction management software market as a part of the global application software market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the construction management software market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our construction management software market report covers the following areas:

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The construction management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on M and A to compete in the market. ARES Corp., Autodesk Inc., B2W Software Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Chetu Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, ConstructConnect Inc., Hyland Software Inc., InEight Inc., Nemetschek SE, Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Penta Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Trimble Inc., and Procore Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Autodesk Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of construction management software such as AEC collection, Revit, and BIM 360 among others with embedded technology of cloud to connect workflows, teams, and data at every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and increase profits.

Major Driver - The increasing requirements for large-scale project management is one of the key drivers supporting the construction management software market growth. Currently, organizations are focusing on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product outputs, which increases the requirements for large-scale construction project management solutions. The primary purpose of the construction management software is to automate processes to ensure maximum outputs by managing resources and maintaining a regular follow-up.

Major Challenges - Challenges from open-source platforms are the factors hindering the construction management software market growth. With the increasing need for digitalization in the current market scenario, the demand for open-source software has increased in the market. The open-source vendors provide a wide range of business analytics tools and applications. These types of feature-rich software are freely available via the internet. Hence, several small and emerging enterprises use them as the purchasing and licensing costs of commercial software are high.

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Deployment

End-user

Geography

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction management software market vendors

Construction Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.04 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARES Corp., Autodesk Inc., B2W Software Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Chetu Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, ConstructConnect Inc., Hyland Software Inc., InEight Inc., Nemetschek SE, Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Penta Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Trimble Inc., and Procore Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Autodesk Inc.

11.4 Bentley Systems Inc.

11.5 Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

11.6 Computer Methods International Corp.

11.7 ConstructConnect Inc.

11.8 Odoo SA

11.9 Oracle Corp.

11.10 Procore Technologies Inc.

11.11 Sage Group Plc

11.12 Trimble Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

