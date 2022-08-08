U.S. markets closed

Construction Management Software Market Share to grow by USD 1.13 billion, Driven by Increasing Requirements for Large-scale Project Management - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction management software market share is set to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.51% as per the latest market report by Technavio.  Technavio categorizes the construction management software market as a part of the global application software market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the construction management software market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know more about parent market analysis - Request a FREE sample report.

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our construction management software market report covers the following areas:

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The construction management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on M and A to compete in the market. ARES Corp., Autodesk Inc., B2W Software Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Chetu Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, ConstructConnect Inc., Hyland Software Inc., InEight Inc., Nemetschek SE, Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Penta Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Trimble Inc., and Procore Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants.

  • Autodesk Inc. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of construction management software such as AEC collection, Revit, and BIM 360 among others with embedded technology of cloud to connect workflows, teams, and data at every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and increase profits.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

  • Major Driver - The increasing requirements for large-scale project management is one of the key drivers supporting the construction management software market growth. Currently, organizations are focusing on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product outputs, which increases the requirements for large-scale construction project management solutions. The primary purpose of the construction management software is to automate processes to ensure maximum outputs by managing resources and maintaining a regular follow-up.

  • Major Challenges - Challenges from open-source platforms are the factors hindering the construction management software market growth. With the increasing need for digitalization in the current market scenario, the demand for open-source software has increased in the market. The open-source vendors provide a wide range of business analytics tools and applications. These types of feature-rich software are freely available via the internet. Hence, several small and emerging enterprises use them as the purchasing and licensing costs of commercial software are high.

To know about the other drivers & challenges - Grab an Exclusive FREE Sample Now!

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Deployment

  • End-user

  • Geography

To know about the market contribution of each segment  - Request a FREE Sample Now!

Construction Management Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist construction management software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the construction management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the construction management software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction management software market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Construction Management Software Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Construction Management Software Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The recruitment software market share is expected to increase by USD 704.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%.

  • The animation and gaming market share are expected to increase to USD 103.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.76%.

Construction Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.04

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ARES Corp., Autodesk Inc., B2W Software Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Chetu Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, ConstructConnect Inc., Hyland Software Inc., InEight Inc., Nemetschek SE, Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Penta Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Trimble Inc., and Procore Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology Market" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Autodesk Inc.

  • 11.4 Bentley Systems Inc.

  • 11.5 Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

  • 11.6 Computer Methods International Corp.

  • 11.7 ConstructConnect Inc.

  • 11.8 Odoo SA

  • 11.9 Oracle Corp.

  • 11.10 Procore Technologies Inc.

  • 11.11 Sage Group Plc

  • 11.12 Trimble Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-management-software-market-share-to-grow-by-usd-1-13-billion-driven-by-increasing-requirements-for-large-scale-project-management---technavio-301600849.html

SOURCE Technavio

