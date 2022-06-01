Construction Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 1.13 Billion | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The Construction Management Software Market Share is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.51%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The increasing requirements for large-scale project management is one of the key drivers supporting the construction management software market growth.

The integration of construction management software estimation and accounting software is one of the key construction management software market trends.

Challenges from open-source platforms is one of the factors hindering the construction management software market growth.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 31% among the other regions. Therefore, the construction management software market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

With the resumption of construction activities after nationwide lockdowns in Q3 2020, the construction management software market in the region is expected to witness an upward growth during the forecast period.

The construction management software market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the on-premise segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Scope of the Report

Construction Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.04 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARES Corp., Autodesk Inc., B2W Software Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Chetu Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, ConstructConnect Inc., Hyland Software Inc., InEight Inc., Nemetschek SE, Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Penta Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Trimble Inc., and Procore Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Builders and Contractors Held the Largest Market Share

The construction management software market share growth by the builders and contractors segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Construction management software standardizes the construction process by enabling simplified and streamlined management of labor, site events, data capture, as well as information, and material costs.

With the deployment of this software, contractors will increase the profitability and efficiency of their projects. Moreover, a busy contractor can leverage the features of construction management software to enhance the project and the overall performance of the team.

For instance, The Sage Group Plc (Sage Group) provides a fully integrated solution for builders and contractors, namely Sage 100 Contractors. It manages all the phases of construction and also provides service management. Such developments will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the construction management software market in North America.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.

An increase in federal construction spending and expansion in the commercial construction sector will facilitate the construction management software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

Computer Methods International Corp.

ConstructConnect Inc.

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

Procore Technologies Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Trimble Inc.

The construction management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on M and A to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

Autodesk Inc.- The company offers BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors.

Bentley Systems Inc.- The company offers construction management and workface planning software for contractors.

Computer Methods International Corp.- The company offers construction management software for general, specialty and heavy/highway contractors.

