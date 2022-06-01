U.S. markets closed

Construction Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 1.13 Billion | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The Construction Management Software Market Share is expected to increase by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.51%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

  • The increasing requirements for large-scale project management is one of the key drivers supporting the construction management software market growth.

  • The integration of construction management software estimation and accounting software is one of the key construction management software market trends.

  • Challenges from open-source platforms is one of the factors hindering the construction management software market growth.

  • North America will register the highest growth rate of 31% among the other regions. Therefore, the construction management software market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

  • With the resumption of construction activities after nationwide lockdowns in Q3 2020, the construction management software market in the region is expected to witness an upward growth during the forecast period.

  • The construction management software market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the on-premise segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Construction Management Software Market

Scope of the Report

Construction Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.04

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ARES Corp., Autodesk Inc., B2W Software Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Chetu Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, ConstructConnect Inc., Hyland Software Inc., InEight Inc., Nemetschek SE, Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Penta Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Trimble Inc., and Procore Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Builders and Contractors Held the Largest Market Share

  • The construction management software market share growth by the builders and contractors segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Construction management software standardizes the construction process by enabling simplified and streamlined management of labor, site events, data capture, as well as information, and material costs.

  • With the deployment of this software, contractors will increase the profitability and efficiency of their projects. Moreover, a busy contractor can leverage the features of construction management software to enhance the project and the overall performance of the team.

  • For instance, The Sage Group Plc (Sage Group) provides a fully integrated solution for builders and contractors, namely Sage 100 Contractors. It manages all the phases of construction and also provides service management. Such developments will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Purchase Our Report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

  • 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the construction management software market in North America.

  • Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.

  • An increase in federal construction spending and expansion in the commercial construction sector will facilitate the construction management software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Purchase Our Report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Vendor Insights-
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

  • Computer Methods International Corp.

  • ConstructConnect Inc.

  • Odoo SA

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Procore Technologies Inc.

  • Sage Group Plc

  • Trimble Inc.

The construction management software market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on M and A to compete in the market.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. 

Recent Developments

  • Autodesk Inc.- The company offers BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.- The company offers construction management and workface planning software for contractors.

  • Computer Methods International Corp.- The company offers construction management software for general, specialty and heavy/highway contractors.

Download Our Sample Report to learn more about recent Developments in Construction Management Software Market

Here are Some Similar Topics-
Building Information Modeling Software Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The building information modeling software market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 18.05 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 20.12%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Railway Management System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the railway management system market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 21.19 billion at a progressing CAGR of 8.45%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Autodesk Inc.

  • 11.4 Bentley Systems Inc.

  • 11.5 Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

  • 11.6 Computer Methods International Corp.

  • 11.7 ConstructConnect Inc.

  • 11.8 Odoo SA

  • 11.9 Oracle Corp.

  • 11.10 Procore Technologies Inc.

  • 11.11 Sage Group Plc

  • 11.12 Trimble Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

 About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-management-software-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-13-billion--industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2026--301557345.html

SOURCE Technavio

