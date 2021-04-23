Construction Management Software Market Value to increase over $ 500 Million during 2020-2024 | Major Drivers, Leading Segments, and Market Forecasts | Technavio
The global construction management software market size is expected to grow by USD 508.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The need for large-scale process management solutions is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, networking and connectivity issues might challenge growth.
Global Construction Management Software Market: Deployment
Based on the deployment, the market witnessed maximum growth in the cloud-based segment in 2019. This can be attributed to benefits such as ease of use, profitability, agility, and innovation in cloud-based solutions. The market growth in the cloud-based segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Global Construction Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape
30% of the market's growth originated in Europe in 2019 and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in the number of restoration projects is expected to drive the demand for construction management software in Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for construction management software in Europe.
Companies Covered
Autodesk Inc.
Bentley Systems Inc.
Buildertrend Solutions Inc.
Computer Methods International Corp.
ConstructConnect Inc.
Odoo SA
Oracle Corp.
Procore Technolgies Inc.
Sage Group Plc
Trimble Inc.
Construction Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist in construction management software market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the construction management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the construction management software market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the construction management software market, vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
Market segmentation by deployment
Comparison by deployment
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Market segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Integration of construction management software estimation and
accounting software
Increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software
Application of lean management in construction management
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Autodesk Inc.
Bentley Systems Inc.
Buildertrend Solutions, Inc.
Computer Methods International Corp.
ConstructConnect Inc.
Odoo SA
Oracle Corp.
Procore Technologies Inc.
Sage Group Plc
Trimble Inc.
PART 15: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
