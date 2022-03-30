Construction Management Software Size to Grow by USD 1.13 Bn| Increasing Requirements for Large-Scale Project Management to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Construction Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 8.04% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (builders and contractors, construction managers, engineers, and architects), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The Construction Management Software Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

Computer Methods International Corp.

ConstructConnect Inc.

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

Procore Technologies Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Trimble Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Construction Management Software during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 31% of the global market.

Over the projection period, growth in the construction management software market in North America will be aided by a rise in government construction spending and expansion in the commercial construction sector. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Construction Management Software Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the builder's and contractors' segment will gain a considerable proportion of the construction management software market. Building management software streamlines and standardizes the construction process by allowing for easier and more efficient control of workers, site events, data gathering, and information, as well as material costs. Contractors will boost the profitability and efficiency of their projects by implementing this software. Furthermore, a busy contractor can use construction management software's features to improve the project and the team's overall performance.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the construction management software industry is the growing demand for large-scale project management. Organizations are currently focusing on developing and managing the resources required for effective product outputs, resulting in a surge in the demand for large-scale building project management solutions. The major goal of construction management software is to automate processes so that maximum outputs may be achieved by managing resources and following up on a regular basis.

However, challenges from open-source platforms are some factors hindering the construction management software market growth.

Construction Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Autodesk Inc.

11.4 Bentley Systems Inc.

11.5 Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

11.6 Computer Methods International Corp.

11.7 ConstructConnect Inc.

11.8 Odoo SA

11.9 Oracle Corp.

11.10 Procore Technologies Inc.

11.11 Sage Group Plc

11.12 Trimble Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

