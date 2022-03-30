U.S. markets closed

Construction Management Software Size to Grow by USD 1.13 Bn| Increasing Requirements for Large-Scale Project Management to boost market growth| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Construction Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 8.04% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (builders and contractors, construction managers, engineers, and architects), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Construction Management Software Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

  • Computer Methods International Corp.

  • ConstructConnect Inc.

  • Odoo SA

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Procore Technologies Inc.

  • Sage Group Plc

  • Trimble Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Construction Management Software during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 31% of the global market.

Over the projection period, growth in the construction management software market in North America will be aided by a rise in government construction spending and expansion in the commercial construction sector. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Construction Management Software Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report!

Key Segment Analysis

During the projected period, the builder's and contractors' segment will gain a considerable proportion of the construction management software market. Building management software streamlines and standardizes the construction process by allowing for easier and more efficient control of workers, site events, data gathering, and information, as well as material costs. Contractors will boost the profitability and efficiency of their projects by implementing this software. Furthermore, a busy contractor can use construction management software's features to improve the project and the team's overall performance.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the construction management software industry is the growing demand for large-scale project management. Organizations are currently focusing on developing and managing the resources required for effective product outputs, resulting in a surge in the demand for large-scale building project management solutions. The major goal of construction management software is to automate processes so that maximum outputs may be achieved by managing resources and following up on a regular basis.

However, challenges from open-source platforms are some factors hindering the construction management software market growth.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Construction Management Software Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Customer Information System Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Server Rail Kit Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Construction Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.04

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Autodesk Inc.

  • 11.4 Bentley Systems Inc.

  • 11.5 Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

  • 11.6 Computer Methods International Corp.

  • 11.7 ConstructConnect Inc.

  • 11.8 Odoo SA

  • 11.9 Oracle Corp.

  • 11.10 Procore Technologies Inc.

  • 11.11 Sage Group Plc

  • 11.12 Trimble Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-management-software-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-13-bn-increasing-requirements-for-large-scale-project-management-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301511778.html

SOURCE Technavio

