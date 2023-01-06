Construction market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,123.8 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period - For more Insights on market size Request a sample report
Global construction market - Five forces
The global construction market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining Power of Buyers
The threat of New Entrants
Threat of Rivalry
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
Global construction market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global construction market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (buildings construction, heavy &civil engineering, land planning and development, and specialty trade contractors), end-user (private sector and public sector), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).
The market share growth of the building construction segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Building construction has increased as the burden on the fastest-growing cities has intensified. The primary driver of the building construction sector is certainly the rise in spending on construction-related activities.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global construction market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global construction market.
APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the construction industry in APAC is due to increasing construction activity in developing nations like India, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. In APAC, the construction industry is expected to expand gradually during the forecast period, creating a need for new infrastructure to accommodate the expanding urban population's need for homes and businesses.
Global construction market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
Increasing infrastructure investment is a key factor in the growth of the market.
Governments all around the world make major investments in the construction of sports facilities and infrastructure. Over the following 10 years, it is anticipated that investments in capital-intensive projects and infrastructure development will rise dramatically, boosting market expansion.
Governments, however, are eager to spend money on hospital construction and healthcare infrastructure. It is projected that these expenditures in the building sector will accelerate market growth.
Leading trends influencing the market
The emergence of smart cities is an important growth trend in the market.
In order to manage city operations efficiently, smart cities integrate information and communication while utilizing the most recent technologies. The emergence of smart cities results in advancements in functional areas including management, energy efficiency, and sustainability.
The necessity for installing traffic safety equipment in advanced road network systems is growing as the number of smart city projects expands globally. Furthermore, the adoption of dry construction techniques and the development of green buildings will boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The lack of work in the construction industry is a major challenge to the growth of the market.
The problem of a shortage of trained workers is particularly severe in a number of locations, including APAC, Europe, and South America. This makes it more challenging to outsource work to other nations.
One way the construction industry and the government are trying to intervene is by hiring immigrants. However, the majority of immigrants are illiterate and ignorant. Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this construction market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the construction market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the construction market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction market vendors
Construction Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
158
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1,123.8 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
4.78
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Al Habtoor Group LLC, BAUER AG, Bechtel Corp., Bennett Construction Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China State Construction Engrg. Corp. Ltd., Christiansen and Essenbaek AS, Colas SA, Eiffage, EKE Group, Etex NV, Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., MCC, Shimizu Corp., Skanska AB, Vinci SA, ZEPPELIN GmbH, and Lendlease Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global construction market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Buildings construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Heavy and civil engineering construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Land planning and development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Specialty trade contractors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Private sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Public sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
12.4 Al Habtoor Group LLC
12.5 BAUER AG
12.6 Bechtel Corp.
12.7 China Railway Group Ltd.
12.8 China State Construction Engrg. Corp. Ltd.
12.9 Etex NV
12.10 Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd.
12.11 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
12.12 Lendlease Corp.
12.13 MCC
12.14 Shimizu Corp.
12.15 Skanska AB
12.16 Vinci SA
12.17 ZEPPELIN GmbH
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
