Construction market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,123.8 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period - For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Market 2023-2027

Global construction market - Five forces
The global construction market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global construction market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global construction market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (buildings construction, heavy &civil engineering, land planning and development, and specialty trade contractors), end-user (private sector and public sector), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

  • The market share growth of the building construction segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Building construction has increased as the burden on the fastest-growing cities has intensified. The primary driver of the building construction sector is certainly the rise in spending on construction-related activities.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global construction market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global construction market.

  • APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the construction industry in APAC is due to increasing construction activity in developing nations like India, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. In APAC, the construction industry is expected to expand gradually during the forecast period, creating a need for new infrastructure to accommodate the expanding urban population's need for homes and businesses.

Download a Sample Report

Global construction market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • Increasing infrastructure investment is a key factor in the growth of the market.

  • Governments all around the world make major investments in the construction of sports facilities and infrastructure. Over the following 10 years, it is anticipated that investments in capital-intensive projects and infrastructure development will rise dramatically, boosting market expansion.

  • Governments, however, are eager to spend money on hospital construction and healthcare infrastructure. It is projected that these expenditures in the building sector will accelerate market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The emergence of smart cities is an important growth trend in the market.

  • In order to manage city operations efficiently, smart cities integrate information and communication while utilizing the most recent technologies. The emergence of smart cities results in advancements in functional areas including management, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

  • The necessity for installing traffic safety equipment in advanced road network systems is growing as the number of smart city projects expands globally. Furthermore, the adoption of dry construction techniques and the development of green buildings will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The lack of work in the construction industry is a major challenge to the growth of the market.

  • The problem of a shortage of trained workers is particularly severe in a number of locations, including APAC, Europe, and South America. This makes it more challenging to outsource work to other nations.

  • One way the construction industry and the government are trying to intervene is by hiring immigrants. However, the majority of immigrants are illiterate and ignorant. Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this construction market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the construction market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the construction market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Commercial Construction Market in US by Sector, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The US commercial construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.62% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 107.69 billion. The increase in the construction of green buildings is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as a lack of workforce in the construction industry may impede the market growth.

Smart Buildings Market by Product, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The smart buildings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 46,123.2 million. The growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high switching and installation cost may impede the market growth.

Construction Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

158

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,123.8 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.78

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Al Habtoor Group LLC, BAUER AG, Bechtel Corp., Bennett Construction Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China State Construction Engrg. Corp. Ltd., Christiansen and Essenbaek AS, Colas SA, Eiffage, EKE Group, Etex NV, Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., MCC, Shimizu Corp., Skanska AB, Vinci SA, ZEPPELIN GmbH, and Lendlease Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global construction market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Buildings construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Heavy and civil engineering construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Land planning and development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Specialty trade contractors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Private sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Public sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

  • 12.4 Al Habtoor Group LLC

  • 12.5 BAUER AG

  • 12.6 Bechtel Corp.

  • 12.7 China Railway Group Ltd.

  • 12.8 China State Construction Engrg. Corp. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Etex NV

  • 12.10 Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

  • 12.12 Lendlease Corp.

  • 12.13 MCC

  • 12.14 Shimizu Corp.

  • 12.15 Skanska AB

  • 12.16 Vinci SA

  • 12.17 ZEPPELIN GmbH

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Construction Market 2023-2027
Global Construction Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301711922.html

SOURCE Technavio

