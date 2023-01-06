Construction market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,123.8 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period - For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Market 2023-2027

Global construction market - Five forces

The global construction market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global construction market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global construction market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (buildings construction, heavy &civil engineering, land planning and development, and specialty trade contractors), end-user (private sector and public sector), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the building construction segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Building construction has increased as the burden on the fastest-growing cities has intensified. The primary driver of the building construction sector is certainly the rise in spending on construction-related activities.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global construction market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global construction market.

Story continues

APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the construction industry in APAC is due to increasing construction activity in developing nations like India, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. In APAC, the construction industry is expected to expand gradually during the forecast period, creating a need for new infrastructure to accommodate the expanding urban population's need for homes and businesses.

Download a Sample Report

Global construction market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing infrastructure investment is a key factor in the growth of the market.

Governments all around the world make major investments in the construction of sports facilities and infrastructure. Over the following 10 years, it is anticipated that investments in capital-intensive projects and infrastructure development will rise dramatically, boosting market expansion.

Governments, however, are eager to spend money on hospital construction and healthcare infrastructure. It is projected that these expenditures in the building sector will accelerate market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of smart cities is an important growth trend in the market .

In order to manage city operations efficiently, smart cities integrate information and communication while utilizing the most recent technologies. The emergence of smart cities results in advancements in functional areas including management, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

The necessity for installing traffic safety equipment in advanced road network systems is growing as the number of smart city projects expands globally. Furthermore, the adoption of dry construction techniques and the development of green buildings will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of work in the construction industry is a major challenge to the growth of the market.

The problem of a shortage of trained workers is particularly severe in a number of locations, including APAC, Europe, and South America. This makes it more challenging to outsource work to other nations.

One way the construction industry and the government are trying to intervene is by hiring immigrants. However, the majority of immigrants are illiterate and ignorant. Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this construction market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the construction market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the construction market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Commercial Construction Market in US by Sector, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The US commercial construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.62% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 107.69 billion. The increase in the construction of green buildings is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as a lack of workforce in the construction industry may impede the market growth.

Smart Buildings Market by Product, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The smart buildings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 46,123.2 million. The growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high switching and installation cost may impede the market growth.

Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,123.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Al Habtoor Group LLC, BAUER AG, Bechtel Corp., Bennett Construction Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China State Construction Engrg. Corp. Ltd., Christiansen and Essenbaek AS, Colas SA, Eiffage, EKE Group, Etex NV, Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., MCC, Shimizu Corp., Skanska AB, Vinci SA, ZEPPELIN GmbH, and Lendlease Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global construction market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Buildings construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Heavy and civil engineering construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Land planning and development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Specialty trade contractors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Private sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Public sector - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

12.4 Al Habtoor Group LLC

12.5 BAUER AG

12.6 Bechtel Corp.

12.7 China Railway Group Ltd.

12.8 China State Construction Engrg. Corp. Ltd.

12.9 Etex NV

12.10 Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd.

12.11 Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

12.12 Lendlease Corp.

12.13 MCC

12.14 Shimizu Corp.

12.15 Skanska AB

12.16 Vinci SA

12.17 ZEPPELIN GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Construction Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301711922.html

SOURCE Technavio