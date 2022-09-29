Construction Market in EMEA, Evolving Opportunities with ACS Construction Group and AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction market in EMEA is expected to grow by USD 557.63 million during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increase in the construction of green buildings. In addition, the Adoption of new technologies and materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the Construction Market in EMEA. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Market in EMEA 2022-2026

Construction in EMEA Vendors

ACS Construction Group

AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd.

AIROLINK INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION LLC

Al Futtaim Group Co.

Al Habtoor Group LLC

Al Naboodah Construction Group

Arabtec Constructions

Balfour Beatty Plc

Dutco Group of Companies

Eiffage

Implenia AG

Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC

Kier Group plc

Vinci Construction SL

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy sample report.

Construction in EMEA Driver

The rise in green building construction is one of the major reasons fueling growth in the EMEA construction market. Energy is used extensively throughout a building's construction, setup, and ongoing operations. Without any replenishment, buildings continuously drain energy from their surroundings. This emphasizes the requirement for suitable energy-efficient structures, such as green structures that are ergonomically designed to spend less energy.

With a fresh blueprint, green buildings have given the construction industry new life. Because more people are becoming aware of climate change and global warming, there will be a huge increase in the demand for green buildings during the forecasted period. Download Free Sample Report.

Construction in EMEA Trend

The construction market in EMEA is anticipated to benefit from the adoption of new technologies and materials. The deployment and assimilation of technology will likely lead to a number of changes in the construction sector. Productivity is rising as a result of the usage of new materials and a change in emphasis toward the use of prefabricated modular building pieces.

Story continues

The development of novel building materials for use on construction sites, such as durable concrete, high-performance concrete, mineral admixtures, condensed silica fume, and high-volume fly ash concrete, is a result of technological advancements in their production.

Construction in EMEA Challenge

The construction market in EMEA will face significant challenges due to the growth in construction costs. The construction sector uses a variety of essential building materials. These materials include metal alloys, stainless steel, hardened steel, cast iron, cement, and brick. Price increases resulting from the combination of these materials. This causes inflation and raises the structure's overall building cost.

Related Reports:

Safety Headgear Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The safety headgear market share is expected to increase by USD 2.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37%.

Engineering Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The engineering services market share is expected to increase by USD 973.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32%.

Construction Market In EMEA Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $557.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.4 Regional analysis EMEA Key consumer countries Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of EMEA Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACS Construction Group, AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd., AIROLINK INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION LLC, Al Futtaim Group Co., Al Habtoor Group LLC, Al Naboodah Construction Group, Arabtec Constructions, Balfour Beatty Plc, Dutco Group of Companies, Eiffage, Implenia AG, Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC, Kier Group plc, Magarpatta Township Development and Construction Co. Ltd., Middle East Foundations and Structures Pvt. Ltd., Saudi Binladin Group, Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, UCCHolding, and Vinci Construction SL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Rest of EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACS Construction Group

10.4 AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd.

10.5 Arabtec Constructions

10.6 Balfour Beatty Plc

10.7 Eiffage

10.8 Implenia AG

10.9 Kier Group plc

10.10 Skanska AB

10.11 THE BOUYGUES GROUP

10.12 Vinci Construction SL

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Construction Market in EMEA 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-market-in-emea-evolving-opportunities-with-acs-construction-group-and-afrideca-group-pty-ltd---technavio-301635717.html

SOURCE Technavio