The Construction Market is expected to grow by $ 14.54 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Construction Market in Spain 2022-2026. The analyst has been monitoring the construction market in Spain and it is poised to grow by $ 14. 54 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 3. 5% during the forecast period.

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Construction Market in Spain 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004477/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the construction market in Spain provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for modular houses, increase in construction of green buildings, and increasing focus on building earthquake-resilient buildings.
The construction market in Spain analysis includes the application and type segments.

The construction market in Spain is segmented as below:
By Application
• Commercial
• Residential

By Type
• Rehabilitation and maintenance
• New projects

This study identifies the increase in public infrastructure spending by the government as one of the prime reasons driving the construction market growth in Spain during the next few years. Also, the adoption of new technologies and materials and the development of energy-efficient buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on construction market in Spain covers the following areas:
• Construction market sizing
• Construction market forecast
• Construction market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction market vendors in Spain that include Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Administrator of Railway Infrastructures, AECOM, Cosentino SA, Elecnor SA, Ferrovial SA, Fluor Corp., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, Grupo eulen, Isolux Corsan, Obrascon Huarte Lain SA, Roca Sanitario SA, Sacyr SA, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Site and Field Global Solutions SLU, Tecnicas Reunidas SA, Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA, and URBASER SA. Also, the construction market in Spain analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03004477/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


