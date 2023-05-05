Construction market size in South Korea to grow by USD 50.9 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing demand for modular houses - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " South Korea Construction Market by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The construction market in South Korea is estimated to grow by USD 50.9 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand for modular houses. Modular houses provide users the flexibility to incorporate custom designs and specifications. These houses can be manufactured at an offsite location and then shipped to the location where they are assembled and erected. The demand for such homes is increasing in South Korea, with the rising cost of rental homes and the high cost associated with the construction of new homes. Also, the low cost of modular houses is increasing their demand among students and single people in South Korean cities. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. For comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled South Korea Construction Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The construction market in South Korea is fragmented and highly competitive, with the presence of many vendors. Most of the vendors in the market cater to the residential sector, as it is the highest contributing segment. A few vendors catering to the residential construction segment have a high focus on civil engineering projects. Vendors operating in the construction market in South Korea are expected to benefit from government spending on infrastructure projects. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Bumwood Co. Ltd. - The company offers construction services for residential, commercial, and business facilities.

Daewoo E and C - The company offers construction services such as plants, architecture, and civil works.

DL Group - The company offers construction services such as civil, plant construction, and building works.

GS E and C Corp. - The company offers construction services for roads, railways, and water reservoirs.

Gyeyang Co. Ltd.

HL D and I Halla

Hyundai Development Co.

LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd.

MUNYOUNG Corp.

Namkwang Construction Co. Ltd.

POSCO

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SGC eTEC E and C

SK ecoplant CO. LTD.

Story continues

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Trend – The increase in public infrastructure spending by the government is identified as the key trend in the market. The South Korean government is making significant investments in upgrading its public infrastructure to drive economic growth. For instance, in 2021, the government of South Korea increased expenditure at state-run institutions by 12% to USD 51.2 billion, with the majority of the spending focused on infrastructure development and housing projects. Such increased investments by the government toward public infrastructure development will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on businesses. Find more crucial market insights in the sample PDF report!

Company Profiles

The construction market in South Korea report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Bumwood Co. Ltd., Daewoo E and C, DL Group, DPR Construction, GS E and C Corp., Gyeyang Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., HL D and I Halla, Hyundai Development Co., LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd., MUNYOUNG Corp., Namkwang Construction Co. Ltd., POSCO, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SGC eTEC E and C, and SK ecoplant CO. LTD.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into private and public.

By end-user, the market is classified into residential, non-residential, and civil works.

By type, the market growth in the private segment will be significant over the forecast period. The presence of aging buildings and the growing resale of properties in South Korea has increased the need for renovation and modernization of building structures in the private sector in South Korea. Besides, the government in South Korea is framing stringent policies for building contractors and house owners to ensure that they adhere to the norms established for energy-efficient buildings. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,123.8 billion. The market is segmented by type (buildings construction, heavy &civil engineering, land planning and development, and specialty trade contractors), end-user (private sector and public sector), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The road construction and maintenance market in North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 48.42 billion. The market is segmented by application (new construction, reconstruction, and repair) and type (highway, street, and bridge).

Construction Market in South Korea: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 50.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.42 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bumwood Co. Ltd., Daewoo E and C, DL Group, DPR Construction, GS E and C Corp., Gyeyang Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., HL D and I Halla, Hyundai Development Co., LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd., MUNYOUNG Corp., Namkwang Construction Co. Ltd., POSCO, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SGC eTEC E and C, and SK ecoplant CO. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Construction market in South Korea 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Civil works - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Bumwood Co. Ltd.

11.4 Daewoo E and C

11.5 DL Group

11.6 DPR Construction

11.7 GS E and C Corp.

11.8 Hanwha Corp.

11.9 HL D and I Halla

11.10 Hyundai Development Co.

11.11 LOTTE Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd.

11.12 MUNYOUNG Corp.

11.13 Namkwang Construction Co. Ltd.

11.14 POSCO

11.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.16 SGC eTEC E and C

11.17 SK ecoplant CO. LTD.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

South Korea Construction Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-market-size-in-south-korea-to-grow-by-usd-50-9-billion-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-increasing-demand-for-modular-houses---technavio-301815950.html

SOURCE Technavio