Construction Market In Spain Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 3.5% by 2026 - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the Construction Market in Spain is expected to grow by USD 14.54 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the construction market in Spain is segmented by Application and Type are curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies. Free Sample Report Available for Construction Market In Spain!
The construction market in Spain provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.
The top Key players of the Construction Market In Spain are covered as:
Abengoa SA
Acciona SA
Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
Administrator of Railway Infrastructures
AECOM
Cosentino SA
Elecnor SA
Ferrovial SA
Fluor Corp.
Grupo eulen
Isolux Corsan
The construction market in Spain will be affected by the increase in public infrastructure spending by the government. Apart from this, other market trends include the adoption of new technologies and materials, Development of energy-efficient buildings. Buy Sample Report.
Construction Market In Spain Split By
Application
Type
The regional distribution of the construction market in Spain industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026. The construction market in Spain research report shed light on the foremost region: Spain. Download Free Sample Report.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
What was the size of the global construction in Spain industry by value?
What will be the size of the global construction in Spain industry in 2026?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction in Spain industry?
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global construction market in Spain?
The construction market in Spain research report presents critical information and factual data about construction in Spain industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the construction market in Spain study.
The product range of the construction in Spain industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the construction market in Spain research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.
Why buy?
Identify growth Strategies across markets
Refine your business plan & growth
Assess the financial performance of competitors.
Related Reports:
Safety Headgear Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The safety headgear market share is expected to increase by USD 2.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37%.
Construction Market in EMEA by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The construction market share in EMEA is expected to increase to USD 557.63 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.06%.
Construction Market In Spain Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.5%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 14.54 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.75
Regional analysis
Spain
Performing market contribution
Europe at 100%
Key consumer countries
Spain
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Administrator of Railway Infrastructures, AECOM, Cosentino SA, Elecnor SA, Ferrovial SA, Fluor Corp., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, Grupo eulen, Isolux Corsan, Obrascon Huarte Lain SA, Roca Sanitario SA, Sacyr SA, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Site and Field Global Solutions SLU, Tecnicas Reunidas SA, Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA, and URBASER SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Rehabilitation and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 New projects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Acciona SA
10.4 Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
10.5 Administrator of Railway Infrastructures
10.6 Elecnor SA
10.7 Ferrovial SA
10.8 Fluor Corp.
10.9 Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA
10.10 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
10.11 Sacyr SA
10.12 Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-market-in-spain-analysis-global-industry-trends--forecast-cagr-3-5-by-2026---technavio-301628473.html
SOURCE Technavio