Construction Market In Spain Analysis, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 3.5% by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the Construction Market in Spain is expected to grow by USD 14.54 billion at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the construction market in Spain is segmented by Application and Type are curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies. Free Sample Report Available for Construction Market In Spain!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Market in Spain 2022-2026

The construction market in Spain provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

The top Key players of the Construction Market In Spain are covered as:

Abengoa SA

Acciona SA

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Administrator of Railway Infrastructures

AECOM

Cosentino SA

Elecnor SA

Ferrovial SA

Fluor Corp.

Grupo eulen

Isolux Corsan

The construction market in Spain will be affected by the increase in public infrastructure spending by the government. Apart from this, other market trends include the adoption of new technologies and materials, Development of energy-efficient buildings. Buy Sample Report.

Construction Market In Spain Split By

Application

Type

The regional distribution of the construction market in Spain industries is considered for estimating the performance of the International Market. The market analysis will cover the forecast period of 2021-2026. The construction market in Spain research report shed light on the foremost region: Spain. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global construction in Spain industry by value?

What will be the size of the global construction in Spain industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction in Spain industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global construction market in Spain?

The construction market in Spain research report presents critical information and factual data about construction in Spain industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the construction market in Spain study.

The product range of the construction in Spain industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the construction market in Spain research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Construction Market In Spain Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 14.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.75 Regional analysis Spain Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key consumer countries Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Administrator of Railway Infrastructures, AECOM, Cosentino SA, Elecnor SA, Ferrovial SA, Fluor Corp., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, Grupo eulen, Isolux Corsan, Obrascon Huarte Lain SA, Roca Sanitario SA, Sacyr SA, SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA, Site and Field Global Solutions SLU, Tecnicas Reunidas SA, Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA, and URBASER SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Rehabilitation and maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 New projects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acciona SA

10.4 Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

10.5 Administrator of Railway Infrastructures

10.6 Elecnor SA

10.7 Ferrovial SA

10.8 Fluor Corp.

10.9 Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA

10.10 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA

10.11 Sacyr SA

10.12 Tsk Electronica Y Electricidad SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

