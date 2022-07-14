Construction Market in Turkey - 4.76% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Business Strategies Deployed by the Key Vendors Like - Akdeniz Construction and Education, Beytturk, Dere Construction, and More

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Construction Market Growth in Turkey is the augmented demand for Turkey real estate properties. International buyers purchased 107,000 US residential properties totaling USD 54.4 billion from April 2020 to March 2021, down 31% and 27%, respectively, from the previous year and the lowest volumes since 2011. Another key factor driving the construction market growth in Turkey is the increasing focus on building earthquake-resilient buildings. In the Urban Renewal Project, the government has demolished 7 million houses, which are facing earthquake hazards and risks. Additionally, the project will focus on the high earthquake-risk cities such as Istanbul, Burdur, Bursa, Izmir, and other neighborhoods of Istanbul's Kadikoy district. One of the key challenges to the construction market growth in Turkey is the rising cost of construction materials. The increase in inflation has drastically increased the prices of raw materials in the country. Cement companies such as Heidelberg and Lafarge are the largest suppliers, and the cement market is extremely highly concentrated. Moreover, the construction market value in Turkey is set to grow by USD 51.64 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Market in Turkey by End-user and Sector - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Top Key players of the Construction Market in Turkey are covered as:

Akdeniz Construction and Education

Alarko Holdings AS

Aydiner Construction Co. Inc.

Beytturk

Dere Construction

ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS

Feka

Ronesans Holding AS

TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction

Tekfen Construction

The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The construction market in Turkey is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Construction Market in Turkey Split by End-user

Construction Market in Turkey Split by Sector

The construction market share growth in Turkey by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential segment of the market in focus will be mainly driven by the real estate sector, including residential housing and investment in real estate done by foreign investors.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global construction in Turkey industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global construction in Turkey industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction in Turkey industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global construction market in Turkey?

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the construction market in Turkey, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the construction market in Turkey includes the following core components – Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Marketing and sales, Support activities, and Innovation.

Construction Market in Turkey Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 51.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis Turkey Performing market contribution Turkey at 100% Key consumer countries Turkey Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akdeniz Construction and Education, Alarko Holdings AS, Aydiner Construction Co. Inc., Beytturk, Dere Construction, ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS, Feka, Ronesans Holding AS, TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction, and Tekfen Construction Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

2.2.5 Support activities

Exhibit 70: TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction - Key offerings

