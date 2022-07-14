Construction Market in Turkey - 4.76% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Business Strategies Deployed by the Key Vendors Like - Akdeniz Construction and Education, Beytturk, Dere Construction, and More
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Construction Market Growth in Turkey is the augmented demand for Turkey real estate properties. International buyers purchased 107,000 US residential properties totaling USD 54.4 billion from April 2020 to March 2021, down 31% and 27%, respectively, from the previous year and the lowest volumes since 2011. Another key factor driving the construction market growth in Turkey is the increasing focus on building earthquake-resilient buildings. In the Urban Renewal Project, the government has demolished 7 million houses, which are facing earthquake hazards and risks. Additionally, the project will focus on the high earthquake-risk cities such as Istanbul, Burdur, Bursa, Izmir, and other neighborhoods of Istanbul's Kadikoy district. One of the key challenges to the construction market growth in Turkey is the rising cost of construction materials. The increase in inflation has drastically increased the prices of raw materials in the country. Cement companies such as Heidelberg and Lafarge are the largest suppliers, and the cement market is extremely highly concentrated. Moreover, the construction market value in Turkey is set to grow by USD 51.64 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Top Key players of the Construction Market in Turkey are covered as:
Akdeniz Construction and Education
Alarko Holdings AS
Aydiner Construction Co. Inc.
Beytturk
Dere Construction
ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS
Feka
Ronesans Holding AS
TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction
Tekfen Construction
The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The construction market in Turkey is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Construction Market in Turkey Split by End-user
Construction Market in Turkey Split by Sector
The construction market share growth in Turkey by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The residential segment of the market in focus will be mainly driven by the real estate sector, including residential housing and investment in real estate done by foreign investors.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
What was the size of the global construction in Turkey industry by value in 2020?
What will be the size of the global construction in Turkey industry in 2026?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction in Turkey industry?
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global construction market in Turkey?
Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the construction market in Turkey, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the construction market in Turkey includes the following core components – Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Marketing and sales, Support activities, and Innovation.
Why buy?
Identify growth Strategies across markets
Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
Assess the financial performance of competitors.
Related Reports:
Construction Aggregates Market in the US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The construction aggregates market share in the US is expected to increase by 506.97 million metric tonnes from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.89%. The high transportation costs are one of the factors hindering the construction aggregates market growth in the US. The raw materials for construction aggregates are frequently mined in remote regions and are processed at processing plants located a distance from the actual mining sites. As a result, enterprises that produce construction aggregate must shoulder the high transportation costs that come with it. Find More Research Insights Here
Construction Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The construction machinery market share is expected to increase to USD 31.67 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. One of the key factors driving growth in the construction machinery market is the increased investment in infrastructure. Governments across the world are investing significantly in the development of sports infrastructure and facilities. The 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar is increasing construction spending in the Middle Eastern regions. Qatar's local organization is planning to build nine new stadiums and renovate three existing stadiums for the event. Find More Research Insights Here
Construction Market in Turkey Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 51.64 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.76
Regional analysis
Turkey
Performing market contribution
Turkey at 100%
Key consumer countries
Turkey
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Akdeniz Construction and Education, Alarko Holdings AS, Aydiner Construction Co. Inc., Beytturk, Dere Construction, ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS, Feka, Ronesans Holding AS, TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction, and Tekfen Construction
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis : Construction and Engineering
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Marketing and sales
2.2.5 Support activities
2.2.5 Support activities
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Residential
Infrastructure
Commercial
Exhibit 20: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 21: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 23: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 25: Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 27: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Sector
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Private
Public
Exhibit 29: Sector - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Sector
Exhibit 30: Comparison by Sector
6.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Private - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 32: Private - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Public - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: Public - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Sector
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Sector
7. Customer Landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Augmented demand for Turkey real estate properties
8.1.2 Rising investment in public infrastructure projects
8.1.3 Growing foreign tourism in Turkey
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Rising cost of construction materials
8.2.2 Depreciation of Turkish Lira
8.2.3 Difficulty in financing construction projects
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing focus on building earthquake-resilient buildings
8.3.2 Development of green buildings
8.3.3 Adoption of dry construction techniques
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Akdeniz Construction and Education
Exhibit 43: Akdeniz Construction and Education - Overview
Exhibit 44: Akdeniz Construction and Education - Product and service
Exhibit 45: Akdeniz Construction and Education - Key offerings
10.4 Alarko Holdings AS
Exhibit 46: Alarko Holdings AS - Overview
Exhibit 47: Alarko Holdings AS - Business segments
Exhibit 48: Alarko Holdings AS - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: Alarko Holdings AS - Segment focus
10.5 Aydiner Construction Co. Inc.
Exhibit 50: Aydiner Construction Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Aydiner Construction Co. Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 52: Aydiner Construction Co. Inc. - Key offerings
10.6 Beytturk
Exhibit 53: Beytturk - Overview
Exhibit 54: Beytturk - Product and service
Exhibit 55: Beytturk - Key offerings
10.7 Dere Construction
Exhibit 56: Dere Construction - Overview
Exhibit 57: Dere Construction - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Dere Construction - Key offerings
10.8 ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS
Exhibit 59: ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS - Overview
Exhibit 60: ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS - Business segments
Exhibit 61: ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: ENKA insaat ve Sanayi AS - Segment focus
10.9 Feka
Exhibit 63: Feka - Overview
Exhibit 64: Feka - Product and service
Exhibit 65: Feka - Key offerings
10.10 Ronesans Holding AS
Exhibit 66: Ronesans Holding AS - Overview
Exhibit 67: Ronesans Holding AS - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Ronesans Holding AS - Key offerings
10.11 TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction
Exhibit 69: TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction - Overview
Exhibit 70: TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction - Product and service
Exhibit 70: TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction - Key offerings
10.12 Tekfen Construction
Exhibit 71: Tekfen Construction - Overview
Exhibit 72: Tekfen Construction - Product and service
Exhibit 73: Tekfen Construction - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 ????Market definition
11.1.2 Objective
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 74: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 75: Research Methodology
Exhibit 76: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 77: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 78: List of abbreviations
