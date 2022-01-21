U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

Construction Materials Market to Grow by USD 1123.07 billion | Rising Number of Smart Cities to Drive Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction materials market report by Technavio infers that the rising number of smart cities is driving this market's growth, resulting in the market growth of USD 1,123.07 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Construction Materials Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

The construction materials market covers the following areas:

Construction Materials Market Sizing
Construction Materials Market Forecast
Construction Materials Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape
The construction materials market is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are using growth strategies such as focusing on product innovations to compete in the market.

Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Fosroc International Ltd., Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd. are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook
APAC will contribute 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the growing construction activity in emerging countries. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and India will contribute to the highest market growth in the region.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Construction Materials Market

  • Market Driver:

The global population is increasing with the rise in urbanization. The increasing population has led to a challenge for services such as public transport and road networks. Countries are building smart cities to ease congestion caused by the growing population. This can be done by efficiently solving issues related to public transport and road networks. Thus, the demand for construction materials will increase in the coming years, with the development of smart cities.

  • Market Trend:

The productivity of the construction industry will rise, with the use of new materials and the shifting focus toward the use of prefabricated modular building blocks. Companies should stay updated about technological advances to enhance their customer base and expand their revenue shares. Some of the technologically advanced products include high-performance concrete, durable concrete, condensed silica fume, mineral admixtures, and high-volume fly ash concrete.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Concrete Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dry Construction Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Construction Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1,123.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.50

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Fosroc International Ltd., Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd., and Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-materials-market-to-grow-by-usd-1123-07-billion--rising-number-of-smart-cities-to-drive-growth--technavio-301465113.html

SOURCE Technavio

