U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4090
    +0.5190 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,455.57
    +20.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.97
    -21.46 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Construction, Motor Vehicle Markets to Boost Plastic Foam Demand

·2 min read

Recovery from negative impacts of pandemic set to propel demand gains in 2022

CLEVELAND, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US plastic foam demand is forecast to see 2.1% annual growth in volume terms through 2026, according to Plastic Foams: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers are projected to benefit from expanding production of plastic packaging, building products, mattresses, and motor vehicles. Faster gains will be prevented by efforts to reduce or eliminate the use of plastic foams due to environmental considerations.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

Demand is projected to increase 3.3% in 2022 as the economy continues to rebound from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, up from 2.4% growth in 2021. Construction expenditures in real terms fell 2.3% in 2021, but are projected to expand 1.2% in 2022, helping boost demand in one of the largest markets for plastic foams. In addition, production of motor vehicles – another major market – is forecast to grow 9.0% in 2022, up from 4.2% in 2021.

These and other key insights are featured in Plastic Foams: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US plastic foam demand in pounds. Total demand is segmented by plastic foam type in terms of:

  • polyurethane foam

  • polystyrene foam

  • other plastic foams such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene, and vinyl

Total demand is also segmented by market as follows:

  • packaging

  • construction

  • appliances and furniture

  • motor vehicles

  • other markets such as industrial; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); transport equipment other than motor vehicles; and electrical and electronic products

To illustrate historical trends, total demand and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Plastic-Foams-United-States-FF55013/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports
Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Materials & Chemicals reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

  • total historical market size and industry output

  • segmentation by products and markets

  • identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

  • segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

  • a survey of the supply base

  • suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-motor-vehicle-markets-to-boost-plastic-foam-demand-301526287.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • Elon Musk’s eccentric Twitter behavior got him saddled with SEC oversight 4 years ago. Mark Cuban says he may be trolling the agency with his takeover bid for the social media giant

    Hours after a hostile bid for Twitter, Musk told TED’s Chris Anderson he might not be able to do it.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy releases first shareholder letter

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the takeaways from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's first shareholder letter, including the retailer's progress in building fulfillment centers and improving working conditions for Amazon laborers.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Why A Lithium Battery Shortage May Wreck The Great EV Race

    Automakers are scrambling as lithium battery and rare earth shortages may wreck the great EV race. There's no quick fix.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • My Top Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Several popular companies have announced stock splits this year, including search giant Alphabet, retail titan Amazon, and electric car pioneer Tesla. Earlier this week Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) joined the club with a proposed 10-for-1 split set to take effect on Jun. 28, pending shareholder approval. Of course, splitting a stock does not change the value of a business, but it can energize investors by make shares more accessible, especially for those that lack access to fractional shares.

  • Judge upholds Tesla ruling, Amazon adds surcharge for sellers, Apple Macbook shipments delayed

    Notable business heading include a judge upholding a ruling in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla, cutting the awarded payout to $15 million, Amazon adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge for third-party sellers, and Apple shipments of its MacBook being delayed amid China lockdowns.

  • Nabors Industries Is an Overlooked Energy Play That Could Surprise on the Upside

    Did you know that Nabors Industries owns and operates the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleet and they are a leading provider of offshore platform workover and drilling rigs? The trading volume has become stronger this calendar year and confirms the price gains we have seen. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NBR, below, we can see an impressive rally the past two years.

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q2 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Inc., there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18 -sources

    Tesla is preparing to resume production at its Shanghai plant on Monday following a three-week stoppage, having received the go-ahead from local authorities, two people familiar with the matter said. The Shanghai factory, located in the Pudong district east of the city's Huangpu River, suspended production on March 28 after the city started rolling out lockdown measures to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases that were later implemented city-wide. The plan for resuming production has the blessing of local authorities but could still be subject to change depending on how the epidemic situation develops in the city, said the people, who declined to be named as the matter is private.

  • EU embargo on Russian oil, gas will take 'months'

    The EU is working on broadening sanctions on Russia to include oil and gas embargoes but such measures would take "several months", European officials told AFP on Friday.

  • Sherwin-Williams gets a big boost from its packaging coatings division

    Sherwin-Williams got into the packaging coatings business in 2017 by acquiring Valspar Corp. in Minneapolis for $11.3 billion.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for April 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q2 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Norfolk Southern Corp. and CSX Corp.

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.