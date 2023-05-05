Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results

Revenue Up 34% Compared to Q2 FY2022

Record Backlog of $1.52 Billion

Company Raises FY2023 Outlook Ranges

DOTHAN, Ala., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across six southeastern states, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report an excellent second quarter, typically a slower winter quarter in our seasonal business, with significant revenue growth, net loss improvement, and adjusted EBITDA growth compared to the second quarter last year. Milder-than-normal winter weather, along with lower energy costs, helped both our margins and fixed cost recovery. Now, as we enter our busy work season, our pre-inflationary backlog is largely complete, and we are right on track with our annual plan for FY23."

Revenues were $324.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 33.5% compared to $243.4 million in the same quarter last year. The mix of total revenue growth for the quarter was approximately 16.4% of revenue attributable to acquisitions completed subsequent to March 31, 2022 and approximately 17.1% of organic revenue in the Company's existing markets from contract work and sales of HMA and aggregates to third parties.

Gross profit was $26.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 110.3% compared to $12.5 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $32.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $25.0 million in the same quarter last year. General and administrative expenses were lower as a percentage of total revenue in the quarter at 9.9%, compared to 10.3% in the same quarter last year.

Net loss was $5.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, an improvement compared to a net loss of $9.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $20.8 million, an increase of 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Project backlog was a record $1.52 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.28 billion at March 31, 2022, and $1.47 billion at December 31, 2022.

Smith continued, "The demand environment remains robust, as our record backlog demonstrates. Migration to the Southeast continues, providing new projects in both the public and private sectors. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is fully implemented now, creating investments in all six of our states' roads, bridges, and airports. CPI is well-positioned to meet this demand with our nearly 4,000 talented and dedicated employees.

"The construction industry's labor market and supply chains continue to slowly normalize throughout our Southeastern footprint. Having outperformed in the second quarter and operating in a more consistent economic environment with a record high backlog and growth expectations for the second half of our fiscal year, we have raised and tightened the ranges in our Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook."

Revised Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2023 with regard to revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion

Net income in the range of $34 million to $42 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $153 million to $165 million

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are pleased to see the external environment beginning to normalize, and we remain confident in the expectation of continued solid growth supported by strong demand and funding. Our business model is resilient, as demonstrated by our return to higher margins after overcoming pre-inflationary backlog and moving into higher-margin work. Our team has done an outstanding job managing the business through a challenging environment while continuing to execute our proven strategy. Today, the opportunity for growth and expansion represents the best longer-term visibility we have ever seen for the Company."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call on May 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through May 12, 2023 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13735455#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across six southeastern states. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminal, the company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

ROAD@DennardLascar.com

(713) 529-6600

Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

For the Six Months

Ended March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues

$ 324,850

$ 243,385

$ 666,629

$ 528,349 Cost of revenues

298,570

230,888

609,853

482,888 Gross profit

26,280

12,497

56,776

45,461 General and administrative expenses

(31,989)

(25,000)

(61,714)

(49,946) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

3,158

1,014

3,326

1,455 Gain on facility exchange

—

—

5,389

— Operating income (loss)

(2,551)

(11,489)

3,777

(3,030) Interest expense, net

(4,802)

(859)

(8,762)

(2,123) Other income

398

43

432

159 Loss before provision for income taxes

(6,955)

(12,305)

(4,553)

(4,994) Provision for income taxes

(1,474)

(2,887)

(964)

(1,087) Net loss

(5,481)

(9,418)

(3,589)

(3,907) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax















Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net

(3,460)

5,580

(4,752)

7,025 Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net

81

(122)

117

(122) Other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,379)

5,458

(4,635)

6,903 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (8,860)

$ (3,960)

$ (8,224)

$ 2,996



































Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:















Basic

$ (0.11)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.08) Diluted

$ (0.11)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.08)

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

51,827,365

51,793,443

51,826,143

51,744,052 Diluted

51,827,365

51,793,443

51,826,143

51,744,052



















Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31,

September 30,

2023

2022 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,512

$ 35,531 Restricted cash 119

28 Contracts receivable including retainage, net 243,261

265,207 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 29,126

29,271 Inventories 86,197

74,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,900

12,957 Total current assets 406,115

417,189 Property, plant and equipment, net 502,985

481,412 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,792

13,985 Goodwill 163,385

129,465 Intangible assets, net 15,399

15,976 Investment in joint venture 87

87 Restricted investments 11,303

6,866 Other assets 24,755

30,541 Total assets $ 1,140,821

$ 1,095,521 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 121,422

$ 130,468 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 62,004

52,477 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,243

2,209 Current maturities of long-term debt 13,500

12,500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,158

28,484 Total current liabilities 225,327

226,138 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs 408,967

363,066 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 14,982

12,059 Deferred income taxes, net 24,938

26,713 Other long-term liabilities 13,919

11,666 Total long-term liabilities 462,806

413,504 Total liabilities 688,133

639,642 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and

September 30, 2022 and no shares issued and outstanding —

— Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 41,376,528 shares

issued and 41,366,691 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 41,195,730 shares issued and

41,193,024 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 41

41 Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,275,867 shares

issued and 11,352,915 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022 15

15 Additional paid-in capital 261,743

256,571 Treasury stock, at cost, 9,837 shares of Class A common stock at March 31, 2023 and 2,706

shares at September 30, 2022, par value $0.001 (178)

(39) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,922,952 shares of Class B common stock at March 31, 2023 and

September 30, 2022, par value $0.001 (15,603)

(15,603) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 12,985

17,620 Retained earnings 193,685

197,274 Total stockholders' equity 452,688

455,879 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,140,821

$ 1,095,521

Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Six Months

Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (3,589)

$ (3,907) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided

by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization of long-lived assets 38,233

33,047 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discount 151

128 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments 2,286

(2,130) Provision for bad debt 70

130 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (3,326)

(1,455) Gain on facility exchange (5,389)

— Realized losses on restricted investments 4

— Equity-based compensation expense 5,172

3,246 Deferred income tax benefit (224)

(245) Other non-cash adjustments (69)

39 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:





Contracts receivable including retainage 34,092

(3,821) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 743

(1,261) Inventories (10,152)

(13,665) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,246)

(8,150) Other assets (206)

350 Accounts payable (12,764)

(2,426) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 7,415

12,304 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (6,289)

(11,957) Other long-term liabilities 2,784

3,067 Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions 45,696

3,294 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (60,399)

(34,703) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 8,301

3,777 Proceeds from facility exchange 36,987

— Proceeds from restricted investments 866

— Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (77,842)

(102,893) Purchase of restricted investments (5,148)

(6,358) Net cash used in investing activities (97,235)

(140,177) Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds from revolving credit facility 38,000

116,000 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount 15,000

— Repayments of long-term debt (6,250)

(5,000) Purchase of treasury stock (139)

(39) Net cash provided by financing activities 46,611

110,961 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4,928)

(25,922) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 35,559

57,251 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 30,631

$ 31,329







Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 9,047

$ 3,375 Cash paid for income taxes $ 626

$ 1,076 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 4,062

$ 5,983 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 1,204

$ 1,144 Non-cash items:





Property, plant and equipment included with accounts payable at period end $ 3,448

$ 1,042 Amounts payable to seller in business combination $ —

$ 600

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, (vi) certain management fees and expenses and (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our operating performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. This measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA because management uses this measure as a key performance indicator, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use this measure to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Quarters Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net loss $ (5,481)

$ (9,418) Interest expense, net 4,802

859 Provision for income taxes (1,474)

(2,887) Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 19,858

17,144 Equity-based compensation expense 2,692

1,742 Management fees and expenses (1) 359

384 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,756

$ 7,824









(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2023 Updated Outlook (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2023

Low

High Net income $ 34,000

$ 42,000 Interest expense, net 19,100

19,500 Provision for income taxes 11,400

14,100 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 77,000

77,300 Equity-based compensation expense 9,800

10,400 Management fees and expenses (1) 1,700

1,700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 153,000

$ 165,000









(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.

